State board recruits student members
The California State Board of Education is accepting applications for the 2024-2025 student board member position.
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business.
If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading.
Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business.
If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading.
Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Your weekly print newspaper delivered, and more
Less than 20¢ a day
√ Weekly Print Edition delivered to your mailbox
√ Unlimited access on all devices
√ E-Edition and Newsletters
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Subscription
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|Annual Subscription
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|Senior (65+) – Annual Subscription
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|Senior (65+) – Monthly Subscription
|$4.50
|for 30 days
|Outside Santa Clara County Annual Subscription
|$70.00
|for 365 days
|Outside Santa Clara County Monthly Subscription
|$6.00
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Membership - Monthly
|$6.50
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Membership - Annual
|$75.00
|for 365 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Monthly
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Annual
|$120.00
|for 365 days
When you don't want the printed newspaper
Less than 20¢ a day
√ Unlimited access on all devices
√ E-Edition and Newsletters
√ No paper copy – less to recycle
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Subscription
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|Annual Subscription
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|Town Crier Membership - Monthly
|$6.50
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Membership - Annual
|$75.00
|for 365 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Monthly
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Annual
|$120.00
|for 365 days
Activate your all-inclusive access for print subscribers:
Link your losaltosonline.com account to your print subscription here.
Your account number is your one-line street address as printed on your newspaper – use normal capitalization.
Example: 138 Main St.
When your current subscription expires later this year, you will be able to renew at losaltosonline.com/users/admin/service/purchase.
If you have any trouble accessing your account or linking your subscription, our Subscription FAQ may have the answer you need.
Contact howardb@latc.com or call him at (650) 397-5213 with any questions or to learn more.
State board recruits student members
The California State Board of Education is accepting applications for the 2024-2025 student board member position.
Any student who is a California resident enrolled in a public high school, will be a senior in good standing in the 2024-2025 school year and is available to attend a statewide student leader conference in Sacramento Nov. 5-8 is eligible to apply.
For an application and more information, visit tinyurl.com/SBEapp.
Local nonprofit seeks mentors and tutors
Mentor Tutor Connection seeks volunteers willing to mentor high school students and tutor K-8 students in Mountain View and Los Altos schools.
A volunteer information session is scheduled noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 13 at the MVLA District Office, 1299 Bryant Avenue, Mountain View.
Mentors are matched with a high school student who has requested a mentor, and they typically meet two to four times a month. The program supports students who have significant stressors in their lives.
Mentor Tutor Connection volunteers will be trained and supported so that they can help students achieve their potential and thrive.
There is no obligation to sign up as a volunteer when attending the volunteer information session.
To register and for more information, email programs@mentortutorconnection.org or visit mentortutorconnection.org/events.
Living Classroom offers docent training
The Living Classroom program seeks volunteers to teach nature-based lessons and help care for local schools’ gardens.
Docent trainings are scheduled 9 a.m. to noon Mondays through Oct. 16 in the Los Altos School District’s iLearn Studio, 201 Covington Road. Anyone unable to attend the trainings may inquire about apprentice-style training.
Volunteer docents will join a community of people who enjoy connecting kids with nature and teaching them where their food comes from.
No experience is necessary; Living Classroom representatives will teach volunteers everything they need to know.
For more information, email Living Classroom program coordinator Caroline Chan at cchan@lasdschools.org or visit livingclassroomLASD.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments