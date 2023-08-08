MVLA Scholars seeks AVID mentors
MVLA Scholars is recruiting local residents to mentor students in the Advancement Via Individual Determination program at Mountain View and Los Altos high schools as they navigate the college admissions process.
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business.
If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading.
Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business.
If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading.
Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Your weekly print newspaper delivered, and more
Less than 20¢ a day
√ Weekly Print Edition delivered to your mailbox
√ Unlimited access on all devices
√ E-Edition and Newsletters
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Subscription
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|Annual Subscription
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|Senior (65+) – Annual Subscription
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|Senior (65+) – Monthly Subscription
|$4.50
|for 30 days
|Outside Santa Clara County Annual Subscription
|$70.00
|for 365 days
|Outside Santa Clara County Monthly Subscription
|$6.00
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Membership - Monthly
|$6.50
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Membership - Annual
|$75.00
|for 365 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Monthly
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Annual
|$120.00
|for 365 days
When you don't want the printed newspaper
Less than 20¢ a day
√ Unlimited access on all devices
√ E-Edition and Newsletters
√ No paper copy – less to recycle
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Subscription
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|Annual Subscription
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|Town Crier Membership - Monthly
|$6.50
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Membership - Annual
|$75.00
|for 365 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Monthly
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Annual
|$120.00
|for 365 days
Activate your all-inclusive access for print subscribers:
Link your losaltosonline.com account to your print subscription here.
Your account number is your one-line street address as printed on your newspaper – use normal capitalization.
Example: 138 Main St.
When your current subscription expires later this year, you will be able to renew at losaltosonline.com/users/admin/service/purchase.
If you have any trouble accessing your account or linking your subscription, our Subscription FAQ may have the answer you need.
Contact howardb@latc.com or call him at (650) 397-5213 with any questions or to learn more.
MVLA Scholars seeks AVID mentors
MVLA Scholars is recruiting local residents to mentor students in the Advancement Via Individual Determination program at Mountain View and Los Altos high schools as they navigate the college admissions process.
The goal of the AVID program is to prepare underrepresented students for success in college.
In their senior year, with help from their teachers and mentors, AVID students research colleges and majors, write essays, complete college applications and apply for
financial aid and scholarships. Mentors who work with juniors focus on exploring career options, researching and selecting colleges, building resumes and writing essays. The mentor program for juniors is offered only at Mountain View High.
Mentors must commit for the full school year, meeting weekly with their students at their schools during an AVID class period.
No college counseling experience is necessary; training and ongoing support will be provided by the AVID teachers, college and career counselors at each high school and the MVLA Scholars program.
The greatest need for mentors is in the program for juniors at Mountain View High.
For specific AVID class times and more information, email Dale Tritschler at
Living Classroom recruits volunteers
The Living Classroom program seeks volunteers to teach nature-based lessons and help care for local schools’ gardens.
An informational coffee session for those interested in learning more about volunteering is scheduled 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 21 in the Los Altos School District’s iLearn Studio, 201 Covington Road. Volunteer docents will join a community of people who enjoy connecting kids with nature and teaching them where their food comes from.
No experience is necessary; Living Classroom representatives will teach volunteers everything they need to know.
For more information, call Living Classroom program coordinator Caroline Chan at (650) 947-1103, email cchan@lasdschools.org or visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments