Library district seeks teen panelists
The Santa Clara County Library District will select two teens to interview author Adib Khorram as part of a March 3 Silicon Valley Reads panel discussion on his book “Darius the Great Is Not Okay.”
The award-winning author’s young adult novel has been celebrated for its affectionate portrayal of life as an Iranian-American in Iran and exploration of queer subtext.
County residents ages 13-18 are eligible to apply. The deadline is Jan. 31.
For an application and more information, visit
Linden Tree hosts outdoor book launch
Linden Tree Books is capitalizing on its State Street patio space to host an in-person, outdoor book launch with author and Los Altos resident Margaret Chiu Greanias 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Greanias’ book, “Amah Faraway,” officially debuts Tuesday. It follows Kylie as she embarks on a visit to her grandmother – her Amah – who she knows lives in faraway Taipei. Kylie is shy with Amah and uncomfortable with the language, customs, culture and food of Taiwan. After a trip to the hot springs with Amah, however, Kylie begins to see Taipei in a new way. By the end of the trip, Kylie is leading her Amah around her favorite parts of the city, and when it is time to go home, she can’t wait to visit again.
Linden Tree is also resuming its in-person storytimes 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Parents and children can meet in front of the store for an all-ages-appropriate picture book, read aloud by longtime bookseller Mary Sheila McMahon.
Linden Tree is located at 265 State St., Los Altos.
For more information, visit lindentreebooks.com.