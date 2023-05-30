Foothill College hosts ‘Shark Tank’-style event
Student innovators are scheduled to participate in the final round of the Business Innovation Challenge 2-4 p.m. June 9 in Room 4502 at Foothill College,12345 S. El Monte Road, Los Altos Hills.
Foothill College hosts ‘Shark Tank’-style event
Student innovators are scheduled to participate in the final round of the Business Innovation Challenge 2-4 p.m. June 9 in Room 4502 at Foothill College,12345 S. El Monte Road, Los Altos Hills.
Local residents can attend the “Shark Tank”-style competition to witness the creativity and impact of aspiring student entrepreneurs as they present innovative ideas tackling pressing social issues.
The teams of student finalists will present their ideas to a panel of professional judges including Ben Dubin of Health Gap Ventures, Shivani Ganguly of New Sun Road, Tom Leung of Google, Miriam Rivera of Ulu Ventures and Kristina Whalen, president of Foothill College.
An awards reception will follow at 4 p.m., where attendees can network with students and professionals, congratulate the Challenge winners and celebrate all of the student innovations.
For more information on the event, visit foothill.edu/business/innovation-challenge.
Kiwanis Club awards scholarships
The Kiwanis Club of Mountain View is scheduled to present its 2023 Nick Galiotto Memorial Scholarship awards 6 p.m. today at Ristorante Don Giovanni, 235 Castro St.
This year’s recipients include 20 high school seniors from four local high schools who have contributed their time to serve their communities.
The awards recognize the students for their commitment to volunteering, including in service to hospitalized children, displaced children and families, Veterans Administration senior patients, disaster victims, underprivileged children and families, special needs youth and more.
Many of the service projects and activities the students get involved with go beyond investing their time – they challenge their spirit of leadership and train them to put on large community-level events and fundraisers, with the goal of donating money to their local and national charities.
Honorees include seniors from Mountain View High, Los Altos High, Alta Vista High and Mountain View Academy.
For more information on the club and scholarships, visit kiwanismountainview.org.
