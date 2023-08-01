MVLA Scholars is recruiting local residents to mentor students in the Advancement Via Individual Determination program at Mountain View and Los Altos high schools as they navigate the college admissions process.
The goal of the AVID program is to prepare underrepresented students for success in college.
In their senior year, with help from their teachers and mentors, AVID students research colleges and majors, write essays, complete college applications and apply for financial aid and scholarships. Mentors who work with juniors focus on exploring career options, researching and selecting colleges, building resumes and writing essays. The mentor program for juniors is offered only at Mountain View High.
Mentors must commit for the full school year, meeting weekly with their students at their schools during an AVID class period.
No college counseling experience is necessary; training and ongoing support will be provided by the AVID teachers, college and career counselors at each high school and the MVLA Scholars program.
The greatest need for mentors is in the program for juniors at Mountain View High.
For specific AVID class times and more information, email Dale Tritschler at
