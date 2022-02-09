Madeleine Ashley, a Los Altos native, made the dean’s list at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania for the fall 2021 semester.
Sara Bares and Ashley Brook of Los Altos made the dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville for the fall 2021 semester.
Kenneth Galsgaard of Los Altos made The Citadel’s fall 2021 dean’s list. Cadets who are named to the dean’s list receive a medal, which they wear on their uniform during the semester following the academic honor.
Kevin Schultz, a Los Altos native, was recently initiated into the Worcester Polytechnic Institute Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The society welcomed 626 new initiates from 23 universities in December.
Shwetha Bharadwaj and Alexander Fache of Los Altos each earned a Master of Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in December. Bernardo Perloiro of Los Altos Hills earned his Bachelor of Science with honors as well.
Kayleigh Peterson of Los Altos earned a Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration from the University of Alabama in
December.