• Shira L. Sheppard and Keshav Singh of Los Altos Hills and Angelina J. Ma, Marika A. Ragnartz and Clara I. Umminger of Mountain View won National Merit Scholarships of between $500 and $2,000 annually for four years of undergraduate study.
• Nishan Sohoni of Los Altos, who attends USC, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
• Madeline Ashley and Grace Souders of Los Altos made the spring dean’s list at Lehigh University.
• Ace Taylor of Los Altos graduated from Colorado College with a Bachelor of Arts in English.
• Juliette Borella and Brooke Wardell of Mountain View made the spring dean’s list at Marquette University.
• Emily Heltzel of Los Altos graduated summa cum laude from Clark University with a Bachelor of Arts with High Honors in environmental science.
• Moorea Mitchell of Los Altos made the spring dean’s list, with distinction, at Duke University.
• Diana Meredith of Mountain View graduated from Marquette University with a Master of Science in psychology.
• Madeline Hale, Katherine Jacob, Maia McCluskey, Sarah Ott and Nicholas Stalder of Los Altos and Sophia Borella and Peter Vahlberg of Mountain View made the spring president’s list at Gonzaga University.
• Julie Forget, Cambria Higgins and Jacob Lillie of Los Altos and Paige Case and Fernando Miranda of Mountain View made the spring dean’s list at Gonzaga University.
• Kelly Lambertson of Los Altos graduated from Dickinson College with a Bachelor of Science in chemistry.
• Austin Paige of Los Altos made the spring dean’s list at Miami University.
• Jennifer Hansen of Los Altos and Brian Stackhouse of Mountain View earned Doctorates of Medicine from Quinnipiac University.
• William Hooper of Los Altos earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College.
• Alice Laurent of Los Altos graduated from Whitman College with a bachelor’s degree in biology.
• Yefei Luo of Los Altos graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology with a Master of Science in computer science. Naveem Ram of Los Altos earned a Bachelor of Science with Highest Honors in computer science.
• Erin Reynard of Los Altos graduated from the University of Maryland Global Campus with a Master of Science in environmental management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments