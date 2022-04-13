Positive COVID-19 case numbers among staff and students at local schools have remained relatively low in the four weeks following the elimination of the mask mandate.
Since March 14, masks have been optional but “strongly recommended” in the Mountain View Los aAltos High School District, the Los Altos School District and the Cupertino Union School District.
One month after the mandate was lifted, COVID cases among both staff and students in all three districts have remained steady or slightly lower compared to the four weeks prior to the lift.
MVLA, LASD and CUSD all saw marginal improvements in case numbers among students, with a decrease of just a few students compared to the previous four weeks. CUSD experienced a marked improvement among staff cases, from 10 total cases in the previous four weeks to just a single case in the following four.
Despite the end of the mandate, mask use has remained relatively popular at schools in Los Altos. Students at Los Altos High have reported that most students continue to wear masks, with roughly five or six students choosing to go without. Mountain View High Spanish teacher Dave Campbell said his classroom looks similar to what it did a month ago.
“I thought the number of students wearing masks would dwindle down as the days went by, however, it has stayed relatively stable,” he wrote in an email to the Town Crier.