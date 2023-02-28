03_01_23_SCLS_schoolbus_artist.jpg

Diana Ware Collins poses with her work “First Day of School,” which she painted in 1970 and now hangs in the Los Altos School District administration office.

 Courtesy of Diana Ware Collins

Diana Ware Collins’ painting “First Day of School” has long held a special place in her heart.

The acrylic work depicts the artist as a young mother seeing her son, Robert, off as he is about to board a yellow school bus. Collins painted it in 1970 while living in Santa Barbara. It was one of her first paintings.

