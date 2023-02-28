Diana Ware Collins’ painting “First Day of School” has long held a special place in her heart.
The acrylic work depicts the artist as a young mother seeing her son, Robert, off as he is about to board a yellow school bus. Collins painted it in 1970 while living in Santa Barbara. It was one of her first paintings.
More than 50 years later, “First Day of School” hangs in the Los Altos School District’s administration office at 201 Covington Road.
“The LASD district office liked it – it was a perfect fit,” said the 89-year-old Collins, a resident of Los Altos since 1988. “I am so happy and so pleased.”
Collins is a longtime member of the Los Altos Art Club and volunteered with Los Altos Art Docents for 10 years – from 2004 to 2014. The nonprofit teaches art in local schools. When Collins began looking for a local school to show the painting, the current Art Docents coordinator, Kimberly Dickerson, suggested the district office.
“As of Jan. 25, after the storms and rains, it was moved and hung,” Collins said. “My 15 minutes of fame.”
The new home for the painting ends more than two years of frustration for Collins, who had a Grant Park Senior Center exhibition – including “First Day of School” – cut short after just a few days due to the COVID-19 shutdown in March 2020.
Her painting’s public display now gives Collins long-delayed satisfaction.
As an aside, Collins noted she had sold the painting early on for $200. But the work held such personal value to her, she bought it back. Son Robert, now 60, lives and works in the area.
According to her website, Collins took her first art lesson at age 5 and has been at it ever since. She also worked in computer graphics and was selected for a Los Altos Library digital art exhibition in 1997.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments