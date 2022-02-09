School COVID cases drop from surge
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Los Altos School District and the Mountain View Los Altos High School District have dropped significantly since the beginning of the year, according to data from the districts. The numbers are consistent with the regional and national downward trend in COVID cases.
The first week back to school in 2022 marked record numbers of positive cases at campuses in both districts since the beginning of the pandemic, with a total of 157 cases at MVLA schools in that week alone. Last week, MVLA reported only 12 total cases among staff and students. LASD saw 55 cases in the first week of school, with a high of 85 cases the following week. Last week, the numbers were down to 27 among students and staff.
Justice Vanguard honors Black history
Local racial justice organization Justice Vanguard has kicked off Black History Month with a new series honoring the accomplishments of Black Americans over the past century.
“100 Years of Black History” was created with the goal of challenging what people know about Black history. Throughout February, Justice Vanguard will release daily posts on its social media and website about the life of an important African-American figure, accompanied by weekly wrap-up videos starring the organization’s founders, Kiyoshi Taylor and Kenan Moos.
For more information, visit justicevanguard.org.
MVLA Brown Bag covers college, jobs
The Mountain View Los Altos High School District has scheduled its next Brown Bag Session 12:45 p.m. today. The virtual seminar will cover college and professional opportunities that can help students make their career aspirations a reality.
Panelists will include four college and career counselors from Los Altos High and Mountain View High.
Brown Bag Sessions are lunchtime meetings directed at the MVLA community that last approximately the length of the high schools’ lunch period. Past sessions can be viewed on the MVLA YouTube channel.
To register for a Brown Bag Session, visit bit.ly/3otvZus.
SIL open house hosts grades 8-12
The School for Independent Learners has scheduled an open house for students in grades 8-12 and their families 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at its Los Altos campus, 923 N. San Antonio Road.
The open house will cover SIL’s one-on-one instruction, full- or part-time enrollment and UC-approved courses including Advanced Placement and honors classes. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet teachers and administrators, including principal Richard Gowers.
Open house space is limited, and signups are first come, first served. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP early to secure a spot. Private tours of SIL are available by appointment.
To RSVP and for more information, visit sileducation.org/sil-presents-open-house-feb-2022.