Hula skirts, taekwondo doboks, tiered dresses, kimonos, cowboy hats and dozens of flags representing countries around the world created a sea of color among Santa Rita School students on the blacktop Friday as the school celebrated its annual International Week.

On the sunny spring day, groups of students presented dances from cultures across the world and across time as part of one of two ceremonies capping off the week.

