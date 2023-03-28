Hula skirts, taekwondo doboks, tiered dresses, kimonos, cowboy hats and dozens of flags representing countries around the world created a sea of color among Santa Rita School students on the blacktop Friday as the school celebrated its annual International Week.
On the sunny spring day, groups of students presented dances from cultures across the world and across time as part of one of two ceremonies capping off the week.
While the festivities look a bit different from year to year, the spirit of the 26-year running event is always the same: to bring people together and promote cross-cultural understanding and appreciation by showcasing the culture, food, dance and music of various countries around the world.
“I think it gives students a sense of belonging,” said English-language teacher Magaly Jimenez-Martin. “It also gives the other students that aren’t so familiar with different countries an opportunity to learn and be excited and want to know more about their peers and the countries they’re from.”
The event is unique among Los Altos School District school sites, as Santa Rita is the most ethnically diverse elementary school with the most student immigrants and English-language learners. Because the Los Altos Avenue campus is closer to condos and apartment complexes, the school tends to serve families with parents who are visiting workers and scholars as well as lower-income families, lending itself to a more diverse student body.
Last week, the campus was adorned with more than 40 hanging flags – each representing a student enrolled in
Earlier in the week, lower-grade students toured booths and presentations by fifth- and sixth-graders on 17 countries. All of the student presenters volunteered, and while many worked on projects that represent the country they or their families are from, many students chose countries purely based on their own interest.
Jimenez-Martin enjoys seeing students learning the English language step up to present on their native countries, noting how it helps boost their confidence in speaking.
“Some of the students that presented this year went from not knowing how to even tell you their name to speaking full sentences and giving such a beautiful presentation,” she said.
Fifth-grader Aya Konagai, who recently transferred to Santa Rita after moving from Japan, demonstrated the sentiment, saying that seeing her school celebrate her home country made her feel proud.
Parent volunteer Yang Liu told kids to emphasize their countries’ cuisine in the presentation because that is usually the component that gets everyone most excited, especially because the kids might get to try some of it at the Friday evening potluck, in which families are invited to share a favorite dish from their culture.
“I think being able to experience people’s cultures and traditions through food is an unspoken language,” Jimenez-Martin said. “There are some parents who can’t communicate with one another, but being able to ‘talk’ to one another through food is empowering.”
Both of Friday’s events emphasized ways of communicating without sharing the same language.
An afternoon dance assembly showcased traditional dances from four continents with participants in all grade levels. Each dance was choreographed and taught by a parent volunteer.
Fellow students whooped and hollered as girls dressed in boldly colored tiered dresses danced around sombreros as part of the Jarabe Tapatio, the national dance of Mexico. Another standout was the taekwondo performance, in which students of all ages broke boards in half with powerful kicks.
In addition to these and other dances from China, Japan, Israel and Hawaii, some dances were based in American tradition, including a country line dance and a hip-hop dance by sixth-graders set to a custom version of the American classic “Cha Cha Slide” by DJ Casper.
Fifth-grader Zach Middleton said this year’s dance performance made him excited to be part of the sixth-grade International Week organizing team next year.
“Our school has a lot of diversity, and that’s cool to see,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments