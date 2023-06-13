mvhs1.jpeg
S.M.Lieu/Special to the Town Crier

With caps thrown, diplomas received and classrooms empty, local seniors’ high school journeys culminated in graduation ceremonies at their respective schools.

Members of the Class of 2023 were approaching the end of their freshman year of high school when the COVID outbreak forced a lockdown in March 2020. The following few years saw students navigating months of remote learning, returning to in-person instruction and confronting all of the challenges that came with being together as the virus raged on and then transitioning out of that emergency period to reach some semblance of a normal high school experience.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.