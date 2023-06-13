With caps thrown, diplomas received and classrooms empty, local seniors’ high school journeys culminated in graduation ceremonies at their respective schools.
Members of the Class of 2023 were approaching the end of their freshman year of high school when the COVID outbreak forced a lockdown in March 2020. The following few years saw students navigating months of remote learning, returning to in-person instruction and confronting all of the challenges that came with being together as the virus raged on and then transitioning out of that emergency period to reach some semblance of a normal high school experience.
The confusing and often painful few years were no doubt difficult, but the challenges also offered opportunities to establish a new normal informed by equity and justice.
Members of this year’s senior class have received recognition for their outstanding achievements, many featured in the Town Crier over the years.
The academic accomplishments of this year’s graduating class are impressive. Ashwin Mukherjee of Los Altos High was honored alongside his research team as a champion in a U.S. Department of Energy-sponsored competition. Samantha Hsiung of Pinewood School earned an honorable mention in the Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald Museum’s Literary Contest, one of only six submissions to win a prize in the national competition.
Other student projects benefited the community – two seniors at Mountain View and St. Francis high schools teamed up with GreenTown Los Altos to develop resources to help influence homeowners in the community to transform their lawns to drought-tolerant landscapes. Eagle Scout and Mountain View High student Mihir Srivastava restored a memorial at Gardner Bullis School in honor of Don Edwards, a Los Altos Hills teen who died in a car accident in 1996 at age 16. Los Altos High senior Michael Young created his own nonprofit, The Science Kit, to encourage underrepresented youth to feel more confident in pursuing STEM disciplines. Mountain View High’s Marissa Tsoi also created a STEM-oriented initiative with an aim to empower more young girls to participate in STEM and robotics activities.
Groups of students protested in solidarity with their sister school in Haiti as well as with the students of Oakland schools when they were facing closures. Several students organized events that included charity art exhibitions, blood drives, a Relay for Life fundraiser and Out of the Darkness suicide prevention walks.
The Town Crier would also like to recognize its senior interns, Los Altos High’s Kaitlyn Huang and Homestead’s Niyatee Jain and Karuna Chandran, who have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to high-quality journalism and have become invaluable members of the paper’s editorial team.
These anecdotal examples cover only a fraction of local graduating students’ accomplishments. Some students excelled simply by surviving four years of school and making it to graduation despite personal and social hurdles.
Also worthy of praise are the many dedicated teachers, classified school employees, administrators, tutors, parents, mentors and educational nonprofit leaders who helped students reach the graduation ceremony stage.
Congratulations to the Class of 2023 from the Town Crier staff.
