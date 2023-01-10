Young female student choosing books in library
Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com

For high school seniors, this time of year can be very exciting. Students are expecting to hear the results of their early applications between now and the end of January. With decisions in hand, how can students go about making sure they make the enrollment choice that is the best for them, and what steps should they take to submit their enrollment successfully?

There are many factors to consider when ultimately deciding where to submit the enrollment deposit, and before we get into those factors, I want to point out that the case is different for students who applied to a university under the Early Decision binding pathway.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.