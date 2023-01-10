For high school seniors, this time of year can be very exciting. Students are expecting to hear the results of their early applications between now and the end of January. With decisions in hand, how can students go about making sure they make the enrollment choice that is the best for them, and what steps should they take to submit their enrollment successfully?
There are many factors to consider when ultimately deciding where to submit the enrollment deposit, and before we get into those factors, I want to point out that the case is different for students who applied to a university under the Early Decision binding pathway.
If students are admitted to their Early Decision school, they must contractually submit an enrollment deposit and withdraw all other applications within the time frame stated on the admission letter. Please also plan to double check all financial aid and scholarship materials before submitting an enrollment deposit. If families have any questions about the financial aid their students received with their Early Decision admission, those should be directed to the university promptly.
In regard to nonbinding Early Action decisions, the bulk of those come out over the course of December and January. For students who submitted multiple Early Action applications and end the winter with multiple options for college, how can they get more information to make an informed decision?
First, students should regularly check their email for invitations to programs for admitted student. These can take place in person on campus, or regionally. They can also take place virtually. These events typically include presentations from admissions representatives and opportunities to connect with student ambassadors who represent the institution along with other admitted students.
Another way to learn more before submitting an enrollment deposit is to visit campuses (possibly for a second time). In the spring, colleges may offer programming specific for admitted students. This may include specialized tours, student panels, opportunities to connect with faculty or even sitting in on classes. There are also often student ambassadors who are available for questions and can provide more information on academics and social life at the universities your student may be considering. Connecting with current students within the same major or academic program is a great way to learn more about what the student experience is like before submitting the enrollment deposit.
While in most cases an enrollment deposit is not due until May 1, it is important to understand the logistics of submitting the deposit. For students who will be depositing upon admission to their Early Decision school, these logistics will be considered and acted upon sooner rather than later.
First, it is important to understand the directions when submitting a deposit. Some schools may require both an enrollment deposit and a housing deposit (for students who plan to live on campus). Once the deposit has been submitted and students have received confirmation they have in fact secured their spot in the incoming first-year class, it is also courteous to notify the other schools that offered admission that your student will not be attending. There should be a button in the student applicant portal to indicate the intent to withdraw applications. Only do this after an enrollment deposit has been submitted and confirmed.
It is crucial that students submit an enrollment deposit at one institution. It is unethical to double deposit, and if schools find out, they are within their right to rescind the admission offers. It is also important to fill out any additional forms such as contact forms, housing forms, health records, etc. More information on additional action items is sent by the school once deposits have been received.
With decisions coming out from schools any day now, and continuing to be released until March, it is imperative that students regularly monitor their applicant portals and email inboxes for all up-to-date information and action items they may need to complete.
