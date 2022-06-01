When colleagues, friends, family and past students talk about Alta Vista High School principal and district director of alternative programs Bill Pierce – and even when he speaks of his own career – one word crops up a lot: “family.”
“My dad is a true family man, both with his blood relatives as well as his chosen professional ‘relatives,’” said Brandon Pierce, Pierce’s son. “His school was his students’ home away from home, and he made it the best home.”
When Pierce’s career began with the Mountain View Los Altos High School District 36 years ago, he hadn’t imagined himself working with teenagers. He originally joined the district as a counselor at Shoreline High (which later became Alta Vista, MVLA’s continuation school) while pursuing his counseling credential at San Jose State University. At the time, he was working toward a career in preschool education.
“It was the quickest, easiest interview I’ve ever had, because from their perspective, they never had a counselor at the continuation school before, so they weren’t sure how it was going to work out,” Pierce recalled. “I started the next day and I really just hid in my office for the first couple of weeks because I was a little scared.”
The students, who weren’t much younger than him at the time, were putting on a tough veneer, but once Pierce started engaging with them, he fell in love with the job. He soon realized that despite students’ different looks or backgrounds, they have at least one thing in common – they want to feel cared for. Pierce felt he could provide that.
“Talking to some of the most hardcore gangsters or the most ‘out there’ students, they all want the same thing: They want to feel that somebody cares
about them,” he said.
And provide care, he did. Pierce served as a Shoreline High counselor for seven years and then spent two years at Los Altos High before becoming principal of Alta Vista shortly after its rebranding in 1995. Over the next 26 years, Pierce worked to cultivate an accepting and rewarding environment so that the students of Alta Vista, many of whom were disenfranchised in some way, received the education they deserved.
“I think those counseling skills I learned early on are what has helped my principalship, because it’s super important to me to still have those kinds of conversations with students and not to be the principal where you’re afraid to go to their office,” he said.
Pierce’s legacy includes not just his relational gifts – he also got his hands dirty.
“One weekend, right before school started back at the old Shoreline campus, we bought and planted flowering shrubs in the quad area of the portables because Bill wanted his students to have a more welcoming and pleasant environment,” said Pierce’s wife, Kristi.
Award-winning leadership
In the following years, Pierce saw success in expanding the school’s population and its programs. Beginning in his first year as principal, Alta Vista earned a statewide distinction as a Model Continuation High School, an honor it has received every three years since.
Pierce said he owes the success of Alta Vista to the team of staff he built over the past couple of decades. He made sure that each staff member was a skilled educator with a deep sense of compassion.
“That really has been the crux of what has made the school what it is,” he said. “It’s really the staff over the years that have made the school, whether it’s the teachers in the classroom, the instructional aides, who are really co-teachers on this campus, and certainly the office staff, in addition to having a school social worker on campus.”
Pierce is humble when he discusses his impact on the school, often directing praise toward his staff or students, but those close to him and in the larger MVLA community can’t seem to overstate the good he has done for the students and staff at Alta Vista. And the feelings are mutual, as Pierce speaks of his students over the past 36 years with admiration and love.
He told the story of a particularly stubborn student from around a decade ago, who was heavily involved in a gang and wasn’t determined to finish high school.
“She fought me tooth and nail for a couple years, doing everything she could to get kicked out, but I wouldn’t do it,” he said. “And we finally got to this breakthrough moment where she’s in my office and she’s crying and says, ‘Mr. Pierce, why do you care about me so much?’ And I said, ‘I can’t help it. I care about you.’”
Pierce went as far as helping the student get home to south San Jose every evening when her family moved and it was hard for her to find reliable transportation to and from school. Against all odds, she graduated at the end of that school year.
Her story stands out to Pierce because of its particularly personal aspects, but, according to colleagues, he treated all of his students with respect and helped them “achieve successes that others did not believe were possible,” as one co-worker said.
Passing the torch
At the end of the school year, Pierce will pass the torch to current Los Altos High assistant principal Suzanne Woolfolk, but his involvement with Alta Vista won’t end right away – he plans to work with her to ensure a smooth transition and has offered to serve as a resource in the future.
“There will be a certain emptiness left behind; but the thought of your enduring legacy will always bring a smile to my face and fill my heart with love,” Alta Vista program support specialist Debi Rudd wrote on a personal card to Pierce.
While MVLA will certainly feel the loss of such an integral figure in its schools community, Pierce knows that he has sown the seeds for success to continue in the new generation at Alta Vista.
“There is a lot of blood, sweat and tears in the soil around here, so I’m sure there will always be a piece of me there,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments