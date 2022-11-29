torokwalter.jpg

Two members of the Mountain View Los Altos High School District Board of Trustees, vice president Debbie Torok and trustee Fiona Walter, reflected on their accomplishments and challenges on the board at the tail end of their terms.

Torok and Walter told the Town Crier in July about their planned retirements from the board after having served since 2010 and 2014, respectively. They attended their last board meeting Nov. 17.

