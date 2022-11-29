Two members of the Mountain View Los Altos High School District Board of Trustees, vice president Debbie Torok and trustee Fiona Walter, reflected on their accomplishments and challenges on the board at the tail end of their terms.
Torok and Walter told the Town Crier in July about their planned retirements from the board after having served since 2010 and 2014, respectively. They attended their last board meeting Nov. 17.
Walter said one of the biggest difficulties during her eight years on the board was the coronavirus pandemic, but even then MVLA was a leader in its response.
“We were a leader in the county,” she said. “I can’t sing our staff’s praises enough, including all of our district office folks, because we were the model for the entire county for how to do testing, how to get kids back to school and how to keep everybody safe. … I’m just really proud of our team.”
Achievements
Although the pandemic presented unimaginable obstacles, Torok said students’ well-being remained the priority.
“There were so many unknowns, and we needed to account for all our students and make sure they were not left behind,” she said in an email.
During the years Torok and Walter served on the board, MVLA Superintendent Nellie Meyer noted that they continually prioritized students’ education and wellness.
“There were investments in increased summer school opportunities, investments in increased opportunities for student wellness and then also increased options for student academic courses,” Meyer said.
Torok was most proud of working to close the achievement gap among students, passing Measures A and E and increasing class offerings.
Walter took pride in the “Herculean” effort to set up field lights at the stadiums, which allowed student-athletes more time for their in-class studies.
“By having lights, we don’t have to pull kids out of school at two o’clock to get to a soccer game or a track meet or whatever is going on,” she said. “They can stay in their classes and they get more time in class. … Yes, it’s fun to have things at night, but it also means that our kids can really be student-
According to Meyer, Walter and Torok approached their jobs with thoughtfulness and dedication. Meyer said Torok was willing to “roll up her sleeves” and contribute to the MVLA community and encouraged a family-like atmosphere on the board. She added that Walter always made those she spoke with feel seen and prioritized.
“Both of them have the ability to bring people together,” Meyer said of the retiring trustees. “They did it with their open-mindedness as well as really making a point to keep students at the center of every decision that they made.”
The trustees and board vice president may change – incumbent Catherine Vonnegut won re-election Nov. 8 and will be joined on the board by newcomers Esmeralda Ortiz and Thida Cornes – but Meyer said the board will continue to initiate discussions and civil debates.
“MVLA has a long-standing history of strong, collaborative, civil discourse,” Meyer said. “Every board member has had their opinions respected and are able to express themselves. … Oftentimes they agree, but sometimes they do not, so certainly our hope is that we will continue that long-standing tradition of full engagement, really collaborating fully and sharing our opinions.”
Walter looks forward to the expansion of the career technical education program, which will enable students to develop knowledge and skills they could apply if they choose not to attend college post-graduation.
“We are adding programming, which is really fun because then students can graduate with applicable career skills when they finish with us if they’re choosing not to go to a four-year or two-year institution,” she said. “They’ll have some skills that they can really take out with them into the workforce.”
Walter and Torok plan to spend more time with their families and friends, and they both hope to return to the district to help in different capacities. They believe the future of the board is bright and in good hands.
“The district and the team are so strong, they’re just phenomenal, and yet at the same time, everybody’s constantly got their eyes on how to do things better, how to do things more efficiently, how to be more student-centered and how to get more things done,” Walter said. “So I’m extremely optimistic.”
