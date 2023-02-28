Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
COVID-19 seems to be spreading at a similar rate among local students compared to this time last year, despite students now being unmasked. The trend appears consistent with overall reported new cases throughout Santa Clara County, but not with wastewater virus concentration rates in the area.
The Los Altos School District has seen a total of 469 cases, including students and staff, this school year, versus 366 at the same time last year.
The Mountain View Los Altos High School District’s cases have slowed considerably, with just 259 so far this year compared to 419 last year.
At this time last year, masks were still required indoors at LASD and MVLA schools, yet the omicron wave of late 2021 and early 2022 ripped through the student population, creating a spike that accounted for a significant portion of last year’s total case numbers in each district. For example, in the week after winter break last year, MVLA saw 126 cases among students and 31 among staff. At that time, administrators from both districts helped to fill in in classes that were left without teachers.
The state lifted its indoor mask mandate for schools and child care centers in mid-March of last year, leading local schools to drop the mandate within their classrooms as well. While some students are still opting for masks at school, most no longer wear them.
The trend in school COVID cases looks similar compared to overall numbers reported in Santa Clara County, but experts said cases are increasingly underreported due to the proliferation of self-tests.
The county’s Public Health Department also tracks concentrations of the virus in wastewater to detect the level of infection within a community and track the prominence of new variants. As of Feb. 24, the county’s wastewater concentration is considered to be “high,” but still only approximately 55% of the maximum concentration during the omicron surge in January 2022, and approximately 10 times the concentration in February of last year.
Both school districts continue to offer testing. LASD provides at-home antigen test kits to all families and staff, and MVLA offers on-site PCR testing through Inspire Diagnostics on Wednesdays and Fridays.
