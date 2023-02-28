PCR_vials (copy)

COVID-19 seems to be spreading at a similar rate among local students compared to this time last year, despite students now being unmasked. The trend appears consistent with overall reported new cases throughout Santa Clara County, but not with wastewater virus concentration rates in the area.

The Los Altos School District has seen a total of 469 cases, including students and staff, this school year, versus 366 at the same time last year.

