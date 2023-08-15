After nearly two decades with Wynne Satterwhite at the helm, Los Altos High School is welcoming a fresh face as principal. Tracey Runeare, hailing from Santa Cruz, met the student body for the first time last week on the first day of school, greeting students and directing them as they navigated lines for lunch, ID photos and school counselors.
Prior to the start of the school year, the Town Crier met with Runeare to discuss her approach to leading Los Altos High. The following interview has been edited for clarity.
Q: Tell me about yourself.
A: I’ve been in high school education for my whole career as a grown-up. I started as a social studies teacher and taught mostly U.S. history, economics and government for 17 years, and then got my administrative credential. I became an assistant principal at Watsonville High, then assistant principal at Harbor High and later principal. High school is my favorite age group to work with.
A: I just think there’s so much optimism and fun in working with high school students. They’re joyful and there’s so much promise. When you work in a high school, you can see the grown-ups that these kids are becoming, which is just a thrill.
Q: What drew you to Los Altos High and the Mountain View Los Altos High School District?
A: LAHS is such a strong school. And the district is a place where people come and build their entire career. That felt exciting to me to move to a place where people are really happy in their jobs and feel good about the district. And also the reputation of the community – that the community really supports the school as well. When I visited the school, it felt really comfortable. It feels relaxed but purposeful, which is what you want.
Q: What are your key strengths as an educator?
A: Well, I think that there’s a value to having been a principal in a different district before coming and moving to a new district, because you can see things with different eyes and bring that experience with you to a new place. That’s one of the reasons why I was excited about having Derek Miyahara as an assistant principal – he has the experience here, but he’s stepping into a new role. So, he’s going to see the school in a particular way because of his experience as a teacher, and now he’s an administrator. So, I’m bringing my administrative experience to a new setting.
Also, I am very student-centered. I’m looking at the school as much as I can in my position from the student experience. That’s always how I’m looking at the systems that a school has in place or the programs that a school has in place. How is this impacting students? How is this impacting families? And what can we do to support them? The reason why we are here is the kids.
Q: What do you see as the main areas of need at Los Altos High School coming into the role?
A: I think it’s too early for me to say right now, because I haven’t had a chance to be in classrooms. I haven’t had a chance to meet with students. So, I think asking me that maybe in January, I could tell you more, but at this point, being summer, it’s hard to say.
Q: Maybe as an alternative to that, what would you like to accomplish within a year?
A: I want to really understand the school culture and be able to support those elements of the culture that make Los Altos High Los Altos High. My leadership style is not to come in and have my goals, right? I’m not coming in, like, “I need to accomplish these things in the first 100 days in order to feel like I’m a strong leader.”
I’m really collaborative. So, I want to ask a lot of questions of people I meet, I want to work with my admin team and the teachers and see what they’re seeing and hear what they understand to be the things that we can make positive change with.
A: I would want to find those areas where we might have small pockets of students who aren’t reaching success or who don’t feel like they belong to the school and create a place where every student feels like they belong. That can be in academics or that can be in activities or sports or any other part of the school. I think it’s important for students to be able to step on campus and have this feel like their place.
Q: Who are you outside of the school campus?
A: I’m a parent of two adult sons and I also have two adult stepdaughters, plus my family lives in the area. So, I like to spend as much time as I can with my family, who live all over the Bay Area. One of my favorite things to do is spend time with the people I love. And I’m in my third year of a dissertation for a doctoral program, so I’m finishing up my last year and beginning my research project this month.
