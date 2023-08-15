08_16_23_SCH_runeare.jpg

New Los Altos High School principal Tracey Runeare oversees the lunch period on the first day of school last week.

 Jennah Pendleton/Town Crier

After nearly two decades with Wynne Satterwhite at the helm, Los Altos High School is welcoming a fresh face as principal. Tracey Runeare, hailing from Santa Cruz, met the student body for the first time last week on the first day of school, greeting students and directing them as they navigated lines for lunch, ID photos and school counselors.

Prior to the start of the school year, the Town Crier met with Runeare to discuss her approach to leading Los Altos High. The following interview has been edited for clarity.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.