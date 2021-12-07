A workplan for a Mountain View Los Altos High School District expansion project at Los Altos High is available for public review and comment beginning next week.
The Department of Toxic Substances Control’s draft Removal Action Workplan aims to address cleanup of naturally occurring asbestos in the soil, and describes the investigations carried out at Los Altos High, the findings of the investigations, the cleanup alternatives evaluated and the proposed cleanup alternative. The DTSC will oversee the proposed cleanup project.
Public comment is open Dec. 15 to Jan. 19. All comments must be submitted by Jan. 19 via email to Letitia Shen, the DTSC project manager, at Letitia.Shen@dtsc.ca.gov.
In compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act, MVLA prepared an initial study and mitigated negative declaration for the proposed project. DTSC will complete an independent analysis of the project activities to determine whether the MVLA study adequately assessed the potential impacts of the project subject to its discretionary approval.
Local residents may review the draft workplan and other site-related documents at the Los Altos main Library, 13 S. San Antonio Road.
An online copy of the workplan is available at bit.ly/3lq9Pbd, and further details and site-related documents at bit.ly/3I6YqXz.