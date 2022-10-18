Three years ago, Raghav Ramgopal said he knew nothing about opera and found it boring. Now, he can’t live without it.
After just a couple years of training, the Pinewood School junior is now a rising opera singer who’s made it into prestigious music programs.
“The whole process has been integral to me loving music even more than I had,” Ramgopal said.
The Los Altos resident began singing at age 6 when he joined a choir. His opera journey, though, didn’t start until he was 12. That’s when a friend introduced him to the world of classical music. Ramgopal gave opera a try, taking lessons once a week.
Two years later, he auditioned for and got into the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. That took his singing commitment to another level, requiring him to dedicate approximately 15 hours per week to opera.
Ramgopal was accepted into the Boston University Tanglewood Institute, a prestigious summer music training program in Lenox, Mass. Only 45 opera singers from around the world made Tanglewood’s Young Artists Vocal Program. During the eight-week program, Ramgopal said he attended a variety of courses – music history, music theory, diction, solo singing, master classes and more.
“It was a bit overwhelming at first because it all was so rapidly paced, and it was very different from what I’m normally used to. You went from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day,” he said.
Performance opportunities
Ramgopal adjusted to the busy schedule and said he soon started to really enjoy the program and made friends along the way. At the end of the program, he had the opportunity to perform solos during the program’s recital.
He also had the chance to sing in public.
“I was given an opportunity to go to a local library in the Berkshires and perform for people that were at the library and things like that,” Ramgopal said.
He added that Tanglewood has made him a better singer.
“I was able to make my sound better and also be able to hit higher notes than I had at the beginning of the summer,” Ramgopal said. “I only have one teacher here at home who teaches me technique and things like that, but at Tanglewood, I was able to get many different people’s perspectives and learn from that.”
Eun-Mee Ko, Ramgopal’s teacher at the San Francisco Conservatory, said her young student has improved tremendously since he began working with her.
“He has a beautiful baritone voice,” Ko said. “He is very poised and professional when performing.”
Ramgopal has performed solos and scenes from operas and musicals at the San Francisco Conservatory and Tanglewood. As one of the two only boys in his program at the conservatory and one of 12 boys in the Tanglewood program, Ramgopal has been asked to learn more music and take on extra roles.
As for his future, Ramgopal said he wants to continue singing but is not set on a career. He is considering a double major or dual degree that would allow him to perform and pursue one of his other interests, such as social justice, government or journalism.
“I think for now, what I’m doing is I’m just trying to take as many performance opportunities as I can at the conservatory and elsewhere, while also learning new techniques, learning new songs and just becoming a better musician,” he said. “And I encourage that if any boy likes to sing, they should try it out because it is really fun.”
