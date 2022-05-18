Jaden Norwood is an effortlessly stylish guy – he sported a simple yet effective monochromatic outfit last week as he prepared for his second Pinewood Swap, an on-campus event encouraging Pinewood School students to donate clothing they no longer wear and pick up new pieces.
The senior had technically already partaken in the day’s swap, even before it was ready to go, admitting that the shorts in his well-crafted fit came from the pile of used clothes he was setting out.
Pinewood Swap originated as a project for the Pinewood Scholars Program, an honors class that explores socioeconomic movements in history and teaches social entrepreneurship based on that history. As both a fashion enthusiast and environmentally conscious person, it was natural for Norwood to conceive of a project that would promote sustainable fashion.
Norwood, who found his love of fashion through music and YouTube in his teen years, said he sees fashion as a form of self-expression.
One of Norwood’s main goals in creating Pinewood Swap was to reduce the stigma of thrift shopping.
“I go to a small, private school where many students live in a bubble and are faced with the stigma that thrifted clothes are ‘dirty’ and ‘ugly,’” he said. “I’ve noticed that a lot of people think that fashion is about new stuff, when, really, thrifting is cheaper and can introduce you to so many unique pieces.”
Before the swap, Norwood spent weeks calling for clothing donations from his classmates through Instagram and on-campus marketing. His first Pinewood Swap in March was a major success, with every piece of clothing donated claimed by someone by the end of the day. For the May 10 swap, twice the amount of clothes were donated. Clothes of all sizes, brands and styles were displayed at the Los Altos Hills school’s concrete amphitheater, including items from coveted brands such as Nike, Lululemon and Brandy Melville.
It was important to Norwood that the swap serve as a communal event where students could not only learn about the environmental and social dangers of “fast fashion,” but also connect over their mutual interest in personal style and inspire one another to express themselves through clothing. Many students said they were interested in in pursuing thrifting in the future.
In the fall, Norwood plans to attend Chapman University in Orange, where he said he will play for the basketball team and study “something related to fashion or social entrepreneurship.” He credits much of the success of the project to his friends and teachers, especially Pinewood Scholars Program teacher Michelle Gannon. Although Norwood will be graduating next month, Pinewood Swap may live on through future PSP students.
For more information on the swap, visit instagram.com/pinewoodswap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments