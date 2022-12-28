Pinewood School senior Rathi Kolappa was researching for class when she came across an article about how dogs with certain fur colors are not getting adopted because they don’t photograph well enough. It led her to launch a nonprofit that photographs shelter animals to increase adoption rates.
Kolappa’s nonprofit, Pics for Pets, is a project of the Pinewood Scholars Program, a social entrepreneurship class implemented three years ago. In it, students create real-life organizations that make a positive impact on their community.
Kolappa is one of 11 students in the senior class participating in the program this school year. Their passion projects range from helping decrease isolation for long-term hospitalized children to teaching seniors how to identify and react to scams.
Combining her love of animals and photography skills, Kolappa came up with the idea for Pics for Pets at the start of the school year. After connecting with local shelters, she set out to develop her photography idea.
“The use of professional lighting, editing, photography and backdrops … I’m able to really provide (the shelters) with the best image possible and ultimately increase adoption rates,” she said.
Another student in the class, Oscar Barnes, had the idea of starting a grant-writing organization called Grantlada, which aims to support underserved nonprofits by writing grants for them and expanding their grant networks. Barnes said he took inspiration from a class field trip to the organization Code Tenderloin in San Francisco, where he met the group’s grant writer. Barnes hopes to write a successful grant proposal in the next few months, targeting local organizations at first.
“I’m looking to identify grant-writing opportunities, submit any sort of grant proposal and also letter of intent, if that’s necessary, and basically successfully secure some funding for them,” he said.
Like Barnes, the other students in the class have diverse interests and passions they strive to reflect in their projects. Senior Niki Taradash wanted to make a project related to her Japanese heritage. She succeeded in connecting with the Japanese American Museum in San Jose in efforts to create a tighter-knit community there.
“I visited the museum about a month ago, and I don’t know how often the artifacts change, but there’s not really anything new once you go there once, so I want to do something where they would be able to keep having customers come back over and over again,” Taradash said.
Her goal is to establish a recurring event every month or so where people can come to share their knowledge, experiences and heritage with culturally similar people. As with the other students, Taradash faced a few hurdles at the beginning of creating her project – she had a hard time deciding what project to commit to and had to deal with slow responses from outreach to other organizations. However, she figured it out and recommends that anyone going through a similar situation remain patient.
“It’s all part of the process that if things don’t work out, it will work out in the end,” she said. “That’s how it was for me.”
Valuable experience
As juniors last year, students in the Pinewood Scholars Program developed group projects with their classmates to get a sense of what entrepreneurship is about through prototyping and interacting with clients. Barnes said he gained valuable experience from his junior-year project, especially in the communication realm. Specifically, he found that his team’s partnership with an existing local nonprofit was highly successful. On the other hand, Taradash said her group chose to do things solo and found that kicking off their project was not as easy as they had
hoped.
“This year, I wanted to make sure that I had an organization to collaborate with,” Taradash said. “That way I already have a set target audience.”
Other students believe they learned greatly from the program’s field trips. During a visit to Santa Cruz, Kolappa said the class debated about whether the graffiti on the walls there should be allowed. She explained that some of her classmates thought the graffiti looked bad or was polluting the area, but later on, when they discussed the topic with local residents, they discovered the residents loved the graffiti.
“This was important to me because it helped me realize that in making these projects, it’s really important to see what your clients want, because I feel like we often think we know what others want, but we really don’t know what they’re going through,” Kolappa said “We don’t have their best interests at heart until you talk to them, get to know them and build your project and product.”
In the months to come, Pinewood Scholars Program teacher Michelle Gannon will guide her students in networking, communicating with clients and continuing to develop their projects. Gannon said she loves the fact that the class does not have many limits. She also appreciates that even while teaching, she is always learning.
“I want my class to extend outside of just the confines of the class block, but instead move into their minds into their summer and then hopefully stay with them through college and beyond,” she said.
The projects will be finished in May, just as the school year ends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments