Pinewood Scholars Program students Oscar Barnes, Miles Fox, Devan Reynard, Audrey Nelson and Niki Taradash represent school pride on a field trip to the Montalvo Arts Center.

 Courtesy of Michelle Gannon

Pinewood School senior Rathi Kolappa was researching for class when she came across an article about how dogs with certain fur colors are not getting adopted because they don’t photograph well enough. It led her to launch a nonprofit that photographs shelter animals to increase adoption rates.

A local shelter dog up for adoption gets the star treatment as a model for Pinewood senior Rathi Kolappa’s Pics for Pets project, which aims to increase adoption rates by providing professional photography at shelters.

Kolappa’s nonprofit, Pics for Pets, is a project of the Pinewood Scholars Program, a social entrepreneurship class implemented three years ago. In it, students create real-life organizations that make a positive impact on their community.

