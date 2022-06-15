Pinewood School’s social entrepreneurship class encourages students to develop real-life projects they are passionate about.
Unlike a traditional class, teacher Michelle Gannon allows her students to determine the path, with hopes they will make a difference in the world.
The class, known formally as the Pinewood Scholars Program, launched two years ago. It enables students to create their projects by integrating design thinking, problem-solving skills and community partnerships. Projects PSP students have completed include making surfing more accessible to lower-income kids, sharing personal stories through original songs and sharing stories from formerly incarcerated people in an effort to spark empathy.
Expanding access
Pinewood senior Trevor Kaskade said that since he was 3 years old, he has loved the rejuvenating and exhilarating experience of gliding through the mighty ocean waves. An avid surfer, Kaskade chose to make his PSP project about diversifying the sport and making it more accessible to lower-income kids. To realize his goal, he founded Paddling Towards Equality.
Knowing that some kids dream of riding the waves but might not have the money or resources to pursue the sport, Kaskade began hosting free surf lessons for kids in East Palo Alto. He provides all surfboard rentals, wetsuits and sunscreen.
“Surfing has shaped who I am,” he said. “It’s given me a sense of purpose and taught me many life lessons. It’s given me an experience that I wish to share with whoever I can.”
He funds his project by offering surf lessons to fellow Pinewood students, donating all proceeds to Paddling Towards Equality. To organize and broadcast his effort, Kaskade created a website to sign up for lessons.
Inspiring connection
Senior Magnolia Lemmon has had a passion for music since she was young, which inspired her to make her PSP project about spreading positive messages through captivating music.
“As a kid, music was everywhere around me,” she said. “My dad played his big acoustic guitar, and my mom would sing along with her angelic voice. I admired their abilities to turn silence into music, so I began to make music of my own.”
Lemmon founded the organization Noteable, through which she shares her original songs about empathy and growth in an effort to build more confidence, connection and compassion to youth.
After playing around with different melodies and catchy phrases, Lemmon wrote and released her own single, “Baby Steps,” which is available on streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music. Additionally, she performed her song live at Pinewood’s middle campus to positively influence younger students.
For more information on Noteable, visit noteableproject.weebly.com.
Engendering empathy
Pinewood senior Saavri Biswal also hoped to spread empathy among others through her PSP project. She created a photojournalism website called Second Chance that features stories of strength and resilience from the formerly incarcerated. Biswal also launched a podcast that explores childhood trauma, which she discovered to be among the many causes that lead incarceration.
“My goal is to not only spark empathy, but also impactful, human-centered solutions,” she said.
For more information on Biswal’s Second Chance, visit
Through the process of creating their projects, Kaskade, Lemmon, Biswal and Pinewood’s other PSP students experienced both successes and hardships – a core aspect of entrepreneurship. The program led them through brainstorming processes, networking lunches with experienced business owners, an Impactathon and a field trip to a local bee sanctuary to gain insight on what it’s like to make a difference in their communities.
For more information on PSP, visit express.adobe.com/page/t9Uv422AFh29J.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments