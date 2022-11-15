PAU

The new Palo Alto University campus, located at 1172 Castro St. in Mountain View, will begin providing services in full in January.

 Jennah Pendleton/Town Crier

Palo Alto University held a grand opening Thursday morning for its new Mountain View campus, the Gronowski Center Community Clinic, which houses classrooms and faculty and administrative offices and will serve as a hub for community workshops and events.

PAU is a private university that provides undergraduate and graduate-level education in psychology and counseling. Each year the school graduates approximately 100 clinical psychologists and 150 mental health counselors.

