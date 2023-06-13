Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
When Quetzalli “Quetzi” Hernandez moved to Mountain View from Campbell for high school, she felt isolated at times in the affluent Los Altos High student body. She knew that, unlike her family, most of her classmates’ family members were college educated and could help their children navigate academics.
“I felt like there was a possibility that (school) wasn’t for me, that it wasn’t something for my family,” Hernandez said. “I felt kind of ‘othered’ being in a school with students who have generations of education in their family, and it’s not even a question for them.”
That “question” Hernandez referred to was whether or not she would go to college. Fortunately, in her freshman year Hernandez was identified by a teacher as a prime candidate for Advancement Via Individual Determination, a program designed to prepare high school students – especially those who are ethnic minorities, low-income or would be first-generation college students – for success in four-year colleges and universities. Hernandez said joining AVID was life changing.
With support from AVID and the MVLA Scholars program, Hernandez built on her natural intelligence and determination throughout high school, earning high grades and serving as an active member of her community.
Longtime MVLA Scholars mentor Barbara Carroll met Hernandez at the beginning of her senior year and was immediately struck by the student’s energy and positive attitude.
“She was a flower that just opened up in the sun,” Carroll said. “The more we spoke in that very first meeting, I could just see her relaxing. It was very obvious to me that she was so happy to have a mentor and that it was going to work with her as far as how desperately she wanted to succeed.”
This year was one of the most critical for Hernandez, as she would be applying for college and scholarships. The previous summer she interned for a Stanford University research lab under professor Agnieszka Czechowicz and then joined professor Maya Kumar’s lab as a research intern during the school year. Both experiences solidified her interest in medical research, and it became clear to her that she would like to study medicine.
Carroll and Hernandez spent hours together working on applications and essays, but the work was not done when the applications were sent. Then, Carroll helped Hernandez research as many scholarships and grants as possible to ensure that the low-income student would be able to afford her college education.
Support system
Amid the demanding college application process, Hernandez was an active volunteer at local homeless shelters. In school, she was a part of the Latino Student Union and the Students for Haiti Solidarity club, which advocates for human rights for the people of Haiti. Hernandez was even featured in the Town Crier two years ago when protesting the Biden administration’s deportation policies alongside fellow Haiti club members and faculty adviser Seth Donnelly.
“She has this fire in her that she wants to make everything right,” Carroll said. “If it’s wrong, she wants to make it right. If somebody’s voice isn’t being heard, she wants to be that person’s voice.”
Hernandez’s background as a low-income Latino student informed her understanding of socioeconomic inequality and taught her to be an active community member, but it was Donnelly’s U.S. history class that instilled in her a sense of urgency and responsibility.
“He basically told me, ‘If you’re not going to fight for it, who is?’” she said of Donnelly’s influence. “And that’s something that I think about to this day. If it’s not going to be me, then who would it be?”
Hernandez is heading to UC Davis in the fall, where she will continue her focus on medicine sparked during her time at Stanford. UC Davis was among her top choices because of its state-of-the-art facilities.
She is proud of how far she has come, Hernandez said, but she gives a lot of credit to those who have helped her make it this far – especially Carroll.
“I love Barbara,” Hernandez said. “Barbara has been an amazing mentor to me. And I’m so lucky that I got her and that we were able to connect in the way that we did.”
The two will remain in close contact as Carroll continues to support Hernandez through her first couple years of college, helping her navigate the academic and social challenges of higher education.
“All the challenges that I had were overcome not by my own power, but with the support and with the love and care of so many other people around me,” Hernandez said the day of her graduation. “And I’ll always be grateful to everyone who helped me and is going to celebrate with me today.”
