Los Altos resident Julia Heidmann earned a Master of Arts in biology from Miami University through its Project Dragonfly initiative.
Since joining the Advanced Inquiry Program master’s in 2019, Heidmann has taken online courses from Miami University while also participating in on-site and field studies at the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance and conducting projects that have impact in the Los Altos area.
Madison Brook, a Los Altos native, was recently initiated into the Birmingham-Southern College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.
Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience and embrace Omicron Delta Kappa ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on campus are invited to join each year.