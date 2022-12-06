schoolboardelectees.jpg

Thida Cornes (left) and Esmeralda Ortiz (center) are set to join the Mountain View Los High School District. Ava Chiao (right) was elected to Cupertino Union School District's board.

Results of the Nov. 8 election are set to be officially ratified by the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters Thursday, but most newly elected school board members have been assured of their positions for a few weeks now and are gearing up to begin their terms.

In the Mountain View Los Altos High School District, incumbent Catherine Vonnegut retained her seat on the seven-member board of trustees after receiving 25.09% of the total vote among the six candidates. Joining her will be newcomers Esmeralda Ortiz (24.7%) and Thida Cornes (17.13%).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.