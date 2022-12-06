Results of the Nov. 8 election are set to be officially ratified by the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters Thursday, but most newly elected school board members have been assured of their positions for a few weeks now and are gearing up to begin their terms.
In the Mountain View Los Altos High School District, incumbent Catherine Vonnegut retained her seat on the seven-member board of trustees after receiving 25.09% of the total vote among the six candidates. Joining her will be newcomers Esmeralda Ortiz (24.7%) and Thida Cornes (17.13%).
“I am thrilled to continue on the board and shepherd the initiatives we have started, and I am excited to welcome two new members and hear fresh ideas and perspective to innovate in academic excellence and in wellness activities,” Vonnegut said.
The MVLA board honored retiring trustees Fiona Walter and Debbie Torok at a meeting Nov. 17, and the two new trustees will be sworn in at a meeting Dec. 12, where the board also will reorganize positions.
Ortiz told the Town Crier she is honored to receive a vote of confidence from the MVLA community, and she looks forward to delivering on her campaign promises.
“I understand the immense responsibility of not just being well-intentioned, but well-informed when setting a vision for our students,” Ortiz said. “I’d like to be known as a board member who listens, strives to improve the quality of our students’ education and anchors all conversations in student success.”
The Cupertino Union School District also will see familiar incumbents as well as a fresh face for the upcoming term on its board.
Teacher and political newcomer Ava Chiao (26.85%) will join the board, serving alongside the re-elected Jerry Liu (28.03%) and Satheesh Madhathil (24.24%). The three candidates topped challenger Cupertino Mayor Darcy Paul for seats on the five-member board.
Retiring board member Lori Cunningham is set to be recognized for her service at a meeting Dec. 15, after which Chiao will be sworn in and the board will reorganize its positions.
The Los Altos School District will not be swearing in any new members. The three incumbents running for re-election to the board of trustees – Vladimir Ivanovic (26.36%), Bryan Johnson (29.9%) and Vaishali Sirkay (26.28%) – bested their sole challenger, Dr. Sara Farr.
Top vote-getter Johnson said he was honored by the community’s ongoing faith in the current board.
“We have put in a lot of work together, and the continuity of our team makes a real difference as we recover from COVID, address economic uncertainty and pursue excellence for our schools and all of our students,” he said.
LASD will be reorganizing board positions at a meeting in December.
