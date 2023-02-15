02_15_23_SCH_foothillcampus.jpg

Foothill College, pictured above, could be one of many California community colleges adversely affected by Assembly Bill 928’s elimination of Area E classes.

 Zoe Parker/Town Crier Editorial Intern

Like many other community college districts across the state, Assembly Bill 928 has Foothill-De Anza administrators worried about how the implementation of the new law will affect students and staff.

AB 928, the Student Transfer Achievement Reform Act of 2021, was originally penned by Assemblymember Marc Berman, who represents Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View, and signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom as a part of an education package that aimed to eliminate equity gaps in education and make transferring to a California university easier and more affordable. The bill streamlines transfer requirements between UCs and CSUs by establishing a joint singular lower-division general education pathway for transfer.

