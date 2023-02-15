Like many other community college districts across the state, Assembly Bill 928 has Foothill-De Anza administrators worried about how the implementation of the new law will affect students and staff.
AB 928, the Student Transfer Achievement Reform Act of 2021, was originally penned by Assemblymember Marc Berman, who represents Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View, and signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom as a part of an education package that aimed to eliminate equity gaps in education and make transferring to a California university easier and more affordable. The bill streamlines transfer requirements between UCs and CSUs by establishing a joint singular lower-division general education pathway for transfer.
However, as the bill currently reads, Area E classes, which cover lifelong learning and self-development classes, are no longer included in that general education pathway. The single general education track is set to be implemented in fall 2025, but community college administrators are stressed in the meantime.
While a single general education pathway will undoubtedly save thousands of students the headache of coordinating conflicting requirements, community college administrators across the state are worried about how the specifics of the new pathway could negatively impact rates of enrollment, the job security of staff teaching the classes and the quality of education experienced by students.
“We believe part of the time spent taking general education courses should allow students choice in balancing rigidity and flexibility when determining which courses could broadly contribute to their social and academic goals,” said Roosevelt Charles, Foothill College dean of counseling services. “Unfortunately, the bill as it reads today will restrict the culture that community colleges are known for, which is taking a holistic approach to learning.”
Area E courses are left up to each community college to choose which classes are included in the grouping, but they typically cover psychology, human development, lifelong learning and physical education.
Laureen Balducci, dean of counseling and disability support programs at De Anza, worries that no longer requiring classes in lifelong learning will
disincentivize students from taking classes that may benefit their physical and mental health, teach them career skills or set them down a path in certain fields.
Balducci points to Career Life Planning classes, which are especially important for underrepresented students to have an informed base with which to start their college experience,
imparting important knowledge of enrollment, registration and degree and transfer processes. She is also concerned that fewer students taking lifelong learning courses could negatively impact students’ mental health as well as their understanding of social issues.
“Equally important in this equation is the fact that during a time of an ongoing pandemic, political division and increased racial tension, students now more than ever need these lifelong learning courses,” she said.
Charles concurred with Balducci, noting that if Area E course requirements are eliminated, “students will transfer without exploring, understanding and cultivating an awareness of lifelong learning and the pursuit of personal development opportunities that need to take place throughout their lives.”
According to EdSource, a nonprofit organization covering education news in California, the situation is so alarming that the Community College League of California – of which Foothill-De Anza is a member – signed a resolution in November asking legislators to reconsider removing Area E classes from the law.
Neither Foothill-De Anza nor the California State Legislature has performed an impact analysis of AB 928, but both Balducci and administrators statewide worry about a potential “collapse” of enrollment in those courses, which could be detrimental to instructors who teach them, especially given the ongoing trend of decreased enrollment in general at the two colleges.
But the news may not all be bad – narrowing the requirements for prospective transfer students could decrease the amount of time and money spent earning their transfer degree and increase the likelihood of earning their bachelor’s degree.
Charles understands this, and said that if the bill moves forward as currently written, Foothill administrators will seek to incorporate the lessons of Area E classes into other programming and curriculum strategies.
“Without question, monitoring and understanding the impact that the bill might have on enrollment is a priority for us – we will adapt to deliver the same tenets of Area E to our students,” Charles said. “Our ultimate response to the bill is centered on ensuring our work does not become a performative effort but rather have a transformative impact, especially on the transfer rates of underrepresented and marginalized student groups.”
