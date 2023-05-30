05_31_23_SCH_sinks.jpg

Sinks

The Fremont Union High School District Board of Trustees appointed former Cupertino mayor and city council member Rod Sinks as its new trustee, replacing Roy Rocklin, who died March 19 after a long battle with cancer. Sinks will serve until Rocklin’s term expires in 2024.

Sinks, who was sworn in May 16, said that to be effective in his new role, he plans to get to know FUHSD stakeholders, particularly students, parents, teachers and anyone involved in ensuring a holistic educational experience.

