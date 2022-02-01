Local author and educational consultant Ana Homayoun of the Los Altos-based Green Ivy Educational Consulting is scheduled to host a virtual community talk, “Friends, Frenemies and Social Media Wellness: Helping Teens Navigate Online and IRL Relationships in 2022,” 6 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 2).
The webinar will focus on empowering teens to make better choices in their online lives to support their mental health. Homayoun’s presentation will cover the main principles by which teens can learn to manage their virtual interactions: healthy socialization, self-regulation and safety.
Homayoun is the author of “Social Media Wellness: Helping Tweens and Teens Thrive” (Corwin, 2017). Although the social media landscape is constantly changing, she said, the foundational conversation on the matter is the same. Her approach encourages teens to maintain positive online relationships and opt out of communications that do not serve them. Homayoun also urges parents to avoid fear-based tactics and to create an open dialogue when engaging with their children about their social media use.
Teen social media use has been the subject of national conversation for more than a decade but was heightened last year when the Wall Street Journal revealed that internal research by Facebook showed that teen users’ mental health was adversely affected by Facebook and Instagram.
The pandemic has exacerbated teens’ reliance on digital technology, as well as people of all ages. The lines among using the internet for school, work and leisure have become more blurred than ever in the past couple of years as people have undertaken safety measures that greatly reduce in-person contact.
Homayoun’s talk is directed at parents, but she said anyone can learn from her tips on how to manage social media use to support overall wellness.
To register, visit crowdcast.io/e/friendsandfrenemies/register.
For more information on Green Ivy, visit greenivyed.com.
Note: This story has been updated to say that the webinar is primarily directed at parents, not teens.