Car horns blared in solidarity with the crowd of Mountain View Whisman School District teachers, parents and students gathered at the intersection of El Camino Real and Castro Street Thursday to show their support for the teachers union’s push for improved working conditions.
Approximately 60 protesters, ranging from students as young as 9 years old to teachers who have worked for MVWSD for decades, wielded colorful signs to garner public support from passing motorists for the Mountain View Educators Association as it negotiates teachers’ employment contracts.
“We need to get public support to communicate with the board and hopefully convince the district to listen to our needs,” said union vice president Michael Newman.
The demonstration came on the heels of MVEA declaring an impasse with the district when negotiating a contract for the 2021-2022 school year. Teachers are seeking clearly defined working hours, smaller class sizes and compensation for after-school responsibilities.
According to union president Sean Dechter, the district has been generally unresponsive to the needs communicated by the union. The MVWSD Board of Trustees has not issued a counterproposal to any of the four proposals made by MVEA, but has offered a cumulative 12% raise over the next few years for teachers under the condition they agree to a locked three-year contract. MVWSD teachers say that isn’t enough.
“This isn’t about money – it’s about working conditions,” Dechter said. “The raise is meant to just keep us quiet for three years and end negotiations.”
MVWSD suffers one of the highest employee turnover rates in the county at 22%. Nearby districts including Los Altos, Sunnyvale and Menlo Park all have turnover rates at or under 17%.
Union members hope mediation will bring the changes they are looking for. Mediation with the district is set to begin Tuesday.
For more information on MVEA, visit mountainvieweducators.org.