Mountain View Los Altos High School District administrators have resolved to hold additional study sessions about the new ethnic studies curriculum after reviewing the content of fewer than half of the lesson units in a study session last week. The session was slowed by rigorous discussion between board members and the teachers who created the curriculum.
The April 3 meeting followed a recent period of backlash as well as an outpouring of support for the MVLA’s ethnic studies curriculum, which is currently in its pilot phase at both comprehensive high schools and set to launch in full in the fall.
MVLA administrators opted last month to end a $45,000 contract with Acosta Educational Partnership, an educational consulting group tasked with training staff to teach ethnic studies courses. Administrators remain tight-lipped about the reasoning behind the termination and the extent of AEP’s involvement with the development of the course, but speculation is the move was made in response to allegations by local Jewish parents that AEP’s leaders pushed antisemitic lessons and concerns about AEP associate Samia Shoman’s involvement in writing the rejected statewide Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum draft, which Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed in 2020.
MVLA Board of Trustees president Phil Faillace announced at the beginning of the study session that they would not be discussing AEP because the matter has been “put to rest.”
Beyond concerns about the consulting group, a regional group called the Alliance for Constructive Ethnic Studies has taken issue with some of the material in the MVLA pilot course, generally believing that the current curriculum lacks necessary varied perspectives and nuance regarding sensitive topics and relies overly on a victim/oppressor paradigm.
Despite petitions circulating encouraging MVLA administrators to postpone the launch of the full course until the curriculum is rewritten, students, alumni, parents and teachers have voiced their emphatic support for the course as it currently exists. The sentiment was heavily echoed during the staff presentation at last week’s study session, which included several student testimonials saying that the course has made them better students and individuals.
Addressing concerns
MVLA teachers and ethnic studies task force members Julie Yick, Nate Bowen and Kevin Heiken presented an overview at the study session of the first three units of the curriculum and answered questions from board trustees, some of which echoed parents’ concern alleging a divisive dynamic in the course. Many questions posed by trustees addressed the specific phrasing used in lessons.
Trustee Sanjay Dave questioned a unit 1 lesson that asks students to consider who holds power over them at school, interpreting an antagonistic attitude toward MVLA. Faillace agreed, noting that a more neutral approach could ask, “How are decisions made in this school?”
Teachers welcomed the feedback but reasoned that the lesson was not designed to imply the dynamic between the district and students was inherently bad, but to help students recognize the systems of power that affect their everyday lives.
“The intention of this unit is not to demonize power, because we want our students to feel powerful,” Heiken said. “We want them to feel that they have power, so it’s not a matter of, like, ‘power is bad.’”
Next steps
Trustees said the review of the curriculum was not close to finished and discussed how to approach completing the review. Faillace added that after just a brief review of some of the units, he had a “binder full of comments” on the curriculum.
Faillace suggested “seeing how we could adjust what is in the units so that it doesn’t seem so frightening, because when they explained it here, it sounds fine. But when you read it in black and white in the units, it looks not so good. There’s a disparity there.”
After much deliberation about avenues forward, the board alongside Superintendent Nellie Meyer decided to hold at least two more study sessions with an alternative format. All course materials will be made available online so that local residents can submit public comments ahead of time that will be reviewed by the board at a more in-depth study session, much like the district handles the annual Local Control and Accountability Plan review. While not officially scheduled, administrators expect the next study session to occur prior to the May 8 board meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments