04_12_23_SCH_lunarnewyear.jpg

Mountain View High School students gear up for a Lunar New Year celebration in January.

 Zoe Parker/Town Crier Editorial Intern

Mountain View Los Altos High School District administrators have resolved to hold additional study sessions about the new ethnic studies curriculum after reviewing the content of fewer than half of the lesson units in a study session last week. The session was slowed by rigorous discussion between board members and the teachers who created the curriculum.

The April 3 meeting followed a recent period of backlash as well as an outpouring of support for the MVLA’s ethnic studies curriculum, which is currently in its pilot phase at both comprehensive high schools and set to launch in full in the fall.

