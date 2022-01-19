The MVLA Parent Education Speaker Series continues next month with a focus on how good intentions aren’t always enough to guide good behavior.
Rosetta Lee is scheduled to speak on “Implicit and Unconscious Bias: Bridging the Distance Between Our Professed Values and Daily Behaviors” 7 p.m. Feb. 1. Check the series’ website for up-to-date information on whether the presentation will be held online or in person.
YouSchool co-founder Scott Schimmel is set to address “Raising Well: The 25 Questions Every Kid Must Answer to Build a Meaningful Life” 7 p.m. March 22. He will explore how to guide kids in developing identity, purpose and belonging.
Sex educator Shafia Zaloom is scheduled to speak 7 p.m. April 19 on “Kids Are Watching Pornography: Here’s How to Talk About It.” He will explain the “real, relevant, ready” approach to talking to children about sexually explicit media.
The free events are open to all but primarily intended for parents and staff of the Mountain View and Los Altos public schools community. Event sponsors include the MVLA High School Foundation, the Los Altos Educational Foundation, the Los Altos-Mountain View PTA Council and the Mountain View Educational Foundation.
To register for the talks, which have been held online recently but may revert to in person in theaters at Los Altos and Mountain View high schools, and for more information, visit mvlaspeakerseries.org.