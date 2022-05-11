MVLA Scholars recently awarded 31 multiyear college scholarships and 13 one-time honoraria to graduating seniors from Los Altos High and Mountain View High.
Scholarship recipients are all first-generation college students. Awardees were notified of their scholarships April 1.
Recipients of multiyear scholarships also will receive college mentoring and assistance with resume preparation, finding internships and applying for jobs related to their career goals.
“Providing ongoing support to our scholars is key to the program, helping them navigate college and then go on to successful careers,” said Dee Gibson, co-chairperson of MVLA Scholars. “We have found that all of the support we provide, well beyond just financial assistance, is what allows our students to graduate from college with little to no debt and move into professional positions. We can’t save the world, but we can make a difference in the life of each scholar, their family and our community.”
This year’s scholarship recipients maintained strong academic records despite the challenges of distance learning during their junior year of high school – a critical year for college preparation and college admissions, according to MVLA Scholars officials. Many recipients took on additional family responsibilities during the pandemic, including caring for younger siblings or working part-time.
Scholarship recipients were involved in a wide range of extracurricular activities, including varsity sports, tutoring peers or young children, starting a small business and participating in community-based programs sponsored by local government agencies.
Each of this year’s scholarship recipients participated in Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID), a four-year course at each high school that prepares students for college success. AVID courses include lessons in time management and study skills, support for students enrolled in Honors and AP courses and assistance in the college search and application process. Many students cited the AVID program as a significant contributing factor to their high school accomplishments in their college scholarship applications.
Scholarship recipients all applied to colleges in the UC and CSU systems, while the 13 honaria awardees applied to private universities or out-of-state public universities.
MVLA Scholars, a program of Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation, serves low-income, first-generation college students who graduated from Los Altos High and Mountain View High. Scholarships are funded through charitable contributions. Local volunteers manage the organization, provide mentoring and select scholarship recipients.
For more information on MVLA Scholars, visit mvlascholars.org.
