As Mountain View Los Altos High School District Superintendent Nellie Meyer climbed into the driver’s seat of a Los Altos High golf cart during lunch period last week, there was excitement in her voice as she admitted she had never driven one before. Student conduct liaison Julie Corzine, whom Meyer would be shadowing that day, assured her it would be no problem.
Seconds later, Meyer was weaving through security poles and groups of confused students, well on her way to maintaining order on campus, facilitating communication between students and staff and, most importantly, ensuring the safety of 1,700 students.
Last week was California School Employees Week, with schools across the state celebrating the key and often unheralded contributions of classified school employees (CSEs).
CSEs perform essential roles in maintenance and operations, academic assistance, food service and more, all positions required to help school environments run smoothly.
MVLA was selected as one of only 10 districts of the more than 700 in California to participate in the Appreciating Classified Employees program, in which MVLA leaders followed along with one or two CSEs to gain a deeper understanding of what their jobs look like on a daily basis.
Corzine, president of the local Classified School Employee Association, played a major role in organizing the program. She hopes that administrators participating in the program will learn about the challenges and rewards of the essential jobs and those who fill them.
“I want them to try walking a mile in my shoes,” Corzine said.
Gaining perspective
As Meyer navigated the campus at its busiest time of the day, she asked a lot of questions of Corzine about how she handles certain procedures. In a typical lunch period, Corzine zips around on the golf cart, addressing student issues when needed, staying connected with the other student conduct employees via walkie-talkie and ensuring that students aren’t engaging in any dangerous activity.
While security officers can sometimes come across as a threatening presence, Meyer observed Corzine’s nonconfrontational and friendly manner of enforcing rules. Instead of a simple nod or “hello” to address students, Corzine greets everyone with a friendly “aloha,” a habit Meyer started to pick up toward the end of the lunch period.
During a brief break, Meyer ducked inside the gymnasium to catch the action at the school dodgeball tournament, while Corzine took the opportunity to drink water and reapply sunscreen.
“I think something people don’t realize is that there is a huge amount of physical exertion to this job,” Corzine said. “You spend a lot of time outside, so you have to make sure to stay hydrated and nourished.”
Once the bell rang for fifth period, Meyer joined Christine Antonakopoulos, instructional assistant for a study skills class, a small course where students receive individualized support to ensure success in their other academic classes. Antonakopoulos offers emotional and academic support to students in a highly personalized way.
Meyer took the opportunity to converse with a student, asking how he felt about the class, school and academics in general. By the end, it seemed they both had learned something from the other about the educational experience at Los Altos High.
Meyer said she was grateful to have the opportunity to gain the perspective of an MVLA employee who deals with students at a wide angle, like Corzine, as well as one who interacts with them on a personal level.
“It’s good to know your students – it’s good to know where they like to hang out and to build relationships so you’re not seen as a threat but instead a supportive presence,” Meyer said, recounting her experience following Corzine. “I really enjoy being in the classroom, and you can tell that our staff does, too. Students really benefit from having the attention of more than one adult in the classroom, and IAs like Christine really have a handle on what the students need to be doing to succeed.”
