The Mountain View Los Altos High School District has selected new principals to serve at Mountain View High and Alta Vista High.
In an announcement Monday, MVLA officials reported hiring Kip Glazer, Ph.D., as principal at Mountain View High and Suzanne Woolfolk as principal and director of alternative programs at Alta Vista.
Glazer is currently principal at San Marcos High School in Santa Barbara, while Woolfolk comes from within the MVLA roster, serving as assistant principal at Los Altos High.
The MVLA Board of Trustees approved both appointments at a special meeting Monday.
Glazer and Woolfolk will be replacing Mike Jimenez and Bill Pierce, respectively, and will begin their new jobs July 1.