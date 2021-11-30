The Mountain View Los Altos High School District is in the process of establishing a Family Partnership Council, with the goal to strengthen and facilitate communication, feedback and collaboration between MVLA families and district staff.
The FPC will provide an opportunity for families and MVLA staff to work together to examine issues from multiple perspectives and engage in collaborative discussions on issues impacting student learning.
The FPC will comprise, but not be limited to, the presidents (or president’s designee) from elected bodies across the district; representatives from district administration, site administration and the MVLA Board of Trustees; teachers and staff members; and members at large from the community appointed by the superintendent.
Some groups invited to participate include, but are not limited to, the presidents (or designees) of parent groups for underrepresented populations at Mountain View and Los Altos high schools; the Parent Teacher Associations; the MVLA Special Education Advisory; and the Alta Vista High parent group.
If an individual is currently serving in one of the above roles, an application is not required, as the superintendent’s office will send an invitation.
Two members at large will be appointed in January. Applications will be accepted through Dec. 14.
Applications received after the deadline will be considered only if the district does not receive enough interest.
The application is available in English and Spanish at bit.ly/3oRMznj.
For more information, email Michelle.Bissonnette@mvla.net.