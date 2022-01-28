The Mountain View Los Altos High School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously last week to launch an English learning development program at Los Altos High School to begin in the 2022-2023 school year.
Trustees made the decision at their Jan. 14 meeting – held in person and also livestreamed – based on the increased need for English learner support at both Los Altos and Mountain View high schools.
In the past, MVLA directed its ELD resources to Mountain View High, meaning EL students who live within Los Altos High boundaries have had to travel to Mountain View High to access appropriate instruction.
Current Los Altos EL students attending Mountain View High have faced difficulties getting to and from school, with some students traveling up to an hour just one way, according to a presentation by Associate Superintendent Teri Faught.
In addition to the logistical difficulties of travel, the need for EL support has increased at both campuses. Between this school year and last, the number of EL students at Los Altos High has increased by 20.
“I think now that the numbers are increasing to the level that they are, it warrants bringing back an EL program to LAHS to support students in a more specifically designed way,” said Debbie Torok, board vice president.
While Los Altos High currently offers some EL classes, it lacks specialized instruction that helps with the development of oral and written language, translation and grammar. Statistics show that EL students at Mountain View High reach English proficiency at a rate 15% higher than those at Los Altos High.
The board approved a budget of $320,000 for development of the new ELD program. Funds will go toward setting up new class sections at Los Altos High, acquiring instructional materials and hiring instructional assistants. The budget is an approximation of need after the offset costs of decreasing class sections at Mountain View High and money received for staff training from a block grant.
Current Mountain View High EL students living in Los Altos have the option to stay or transfer to Los Altos High beginning next year, while incoming freshmen will attend the school based on where they live.
Protections for transgender students
Trustees also discussed instituting new policies surrounding the equal treatment of transgender and gender nonconforming students. The Gender Identity and Access policies and administrative regulations – which will address issues of privacy, pronoun use, bullying and access to bathrooms and locker rooms – is likely to be approved at a future board meeting.
The new policy ensures that schools accept a student’s gender identity, pronouns and name change without questioning, requesting a mental health diagnosis or requiring a court-ordered name change, save for situations in which personnel have reason to believe a student is asserting a gender identity for an “improper purpose.” Any gender-based discrimination or bullying by staff or students is prohibited.
The regulations also acknowledge the sensitive issue of privacy when it comes to gender identity and sexual orientation, instructing personnel not to disclose a student’s gender identity to other students, parents or fellow personnel unless the student has authorized disclosure. In a situation where disclosure may be necessary due to a legal requirement or other rare circumstance, staff should give students the opportunity and resources necessary to make the disclosure themselves.
This means that while a student may have requested the use of a different name at school, personnel should consult the student about which name and set of pronouns to use when referring to them in conversations with the student’s parents. This is the recommended protocol because many students have not yet shared their gender identity with their families.
Gender Support Plans to address issues related to facility access, academic support and participation in extracurricular activities and sports also will be made available to transgender students.
The board agreed to a few edits in the draft recommended by trustee Phil Faillace that altered some language and will clarify how bullying off-campus will be handled. The policy is expected to be made official at the next meeting.
“Remember that this is all in the spirit of making this bulletproof,” said Faillace in regard to the edits.
He then added that he is glad the policy will be put into place and that it is “long overdue.”