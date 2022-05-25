Members of the Mountain View-Los Altos Challenge Team celebrated 35 years of local youth support May 12 while recognizing May as Mental Health Awareness Month in a big way.
Among those recognized this year were Graham Middle School student Aria Rani Sindledecker and Sydney Fung, a senior at Mountain View High, for their efforts as mental health advocates.
The Challenge Team, led by chairperson Gay Krause, is a consortium of leaders from local schools, law enforcement and the community at large. The event resumed post-pandemic as an in-person breakfast gathering at Michaels at Shoreline in Mountain View.
Rani, already an experienced activist and award-winning documentary filmmaker, was the event’s keynote speaker. Fung, a promoter of inclusivity as president of her school’s Ambassadors group, was named Youth Champion.
The event also featured farewells to retiring Los Altos School District Superintendent Jeff Baier, Los Altos Police Chief Andy Galea, Alta Vista High principal Bill Pierce and Mountain View High principal Michael Jimenez. All are leaving their posts at the end of June. Baier received the special honor of Adult Champion of youth.
Early intervention
Rani, showing a maturity beyond her 13 years, has been an energetic advocate for more mental health education in schools. She has produced two documentaries, “Stigma-Free Nation: Pathway to Parity” and “Power to Save a Life.”
“It is time,” she said emphatically. “What do I have to offer? I’m not a psychologist or a psychiatrist – I haven’t even finished eighth grade and I’m only 13. My expertise is from my experience. I’ve been talking to teens and observing them for almost two years about mental health. I am in the thick of it.”
(For more on Rani’s activities, see here)
Rani cited a lack of resources, including counselors, especially pre-high school, to address mental health issues among youth. She noted that one in four Americans have mental health challenges, and she has experienced youth her age not being forthcoming about their anxiety, depression, loneliness and thoughts of self-harm due to the attached stigma.
“I ask you, why are we waiting until teens are already in crisis, why are waiting until high school to increase the number of counselors and peer-to-peer support? … The truth is, mental health challenges don’t start in high schools. They start in middle school or even earlier,” she said,
Making an impact
Youth Champion Fung is also a passionate champion for improved mental health and wellness on campus. In addition to her work with the Ambassadors, she has been a member of Spartan Buddies all four years of high school and volunteers in supporting English-language students.
“It’s really about impact and meaning and what you can do as an individual to help others,” she said of her involvement.
Adult Champion Baier, who grew up in Los Altos, started his education career in 1990 as an English and social studies teacher at Graham Middle School. He joined the Los Altos School District in 2001 and capped his career with 12 years as district superintendent.
Baier was praised for his work to improve learning experiences for students, and was among the first to develop blended learning environments with the Khan Academy to bring innovative programs to the district.
“We never know (as educators) how we are impacting or who we are impacting – we just keep going. I think it’s important that we all continue to do that,” Baier said.
Pierce was recognized for his leadership as longtime principal of Alta Vista High, a continuation school. He has served as principal since 1996, establishing Alta Vista as a model continuation school with high expectations for its students.
Pierce deflected credit, praising instead the community leaders at the meeting for their work helping youth.
“I get to channel it, but it’s really a community effort,” he said.
Galea served the last 13 of his 46-plus year career in law enforcement in Los Altos, including six years as police chief. He was honored for prioritizing child and school safety, traffic safety, safe neighborhoods and emergency preparedness.
“I have enjoyed all my time in the profession, but the last 13 (years) have been particularly rewarding,” Galea said. “I’ve enjoyed the partnership, the collaboration (with community groups).”
Jimenez, retiring as Mountain View High principal, has been in education since 1999 but joined the Mountain View Los Altos High School District in July 2020, amid the pandemic.
“I was grateful I could get the school community through the pandemic and back to a slightly different normalcy that did not exist before,” he said, pointing to mask mandates and vaccines.
The Challenge Team began in 1987 as a response to the “challenge” by the state’s Attorney General’s Office to help youth “make positive decisions and live healthy lives,” Krause said in a brochure about the breakfast.
“Now, as then, our youth face challenges including violence, diversity and substance abuse. … We believe that working together can make a difference for our youth today and for the health and productivity of our community’s future,” she said.
For more information, visit challengeteam.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments