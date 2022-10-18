Mountain View Los Altos High School District Board of Trustees candidate and business owner Carrol Titus-Zambre allegedly threatened harm against a Los Altos High student and legal action against a staff member.
The Talon, Los Altos High’s student newspaper, reported Oct. 7 that Titus-Zambre allegedly threatened an unnamed student reporter in March 2021 when the paper published Titus-Zambre’s name alongside remarks she made about Los Altos High teachers and masking policies at a protest advocating for the reopening of schools amid the pandemic shutdown.
Titus-Zambre requested that her name be removed from the article the day after the interview with the reporter, to which the reporter initially agreed. The Talon ultimately printed her full name with her quotes, considering that she had previously consented to the interview and the paper had considered her comments newsworthy.
When the reporter told Titus-Zambre that her name would indeed be published in the story, Titus-Zambre sent a thread of angry text messages and made a late-night call to the student reporter in which she allegedly threatened legal action and to use her husband’s status in the military to send the U.S. Army to the student’s house. She also threatened to sue Talon adviser Michael Moul.
In the original Talon article, Titus-Zambre was quoted as saying she didn’t “know of any other industry where you’re allowed to not work and still get paid.” She told the Mountain View Voice earlier this month that she “wasn’t implying that teachers weren’t working, I was implying that the system wasn’t working.” Her original, complete quote, however, suggests that she was specifically targeting Los Altos High faculty.
“Look in the parking lot, there’s a lot of nice Teslas, new cars and there are no teachers. … It’s high time that they’re back in, or get some new teachers,” Titus-Zambre said to the Talon in March 2021.
The candidate has also come under fire for misleading the Town Crier about her endorsements, originally claiming that Superintendent Nellie Meyer “tapped her to run” for the board, which Meyer denies.
“There was no ‘tapping,’” Meyer said to the Town Crier.
Titus-Zambre also named MVLA High School Foundation treasurer Laura Schmidt and Foothill-De Anza Community College District trustee Laura Casas as local residents who have endorsed her campaign, but both women denied formally endorsing Titus-Zambre’s candidacy.
Titus-Zambre later told the Voice that the confusion stemmed from a misunderstanding of what an endorsement is. She also said she never told the Town Crier that she claimed Meyer’s endorsement in an email; however, she claimed all three women’s endorsements in an email to the Town Crier Sept. 6.
Titus-Zambre has not responded to the Town Crier’s request for comment on the allegations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments