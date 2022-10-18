Mountain View Los Altos High School District Board of Trustees candidate and business owner Carrol Titus-Zambre allegedly threatened harm against a Los Altos High student and legal action against a staff member.

The Talon, Los Altos High’s student newspaper, reported Oct. 7 that Titus-Zambre allegedly threatened an unnamed student reporter in March 2021 when the paper published Titus-Zambre’s name alongside remarks she made about Los Altos High teachers and masking policies at a protest advocating for the reopening of schools amid the pandemic shutdown.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.