Thida Cornes and Esmeralda Ortiz were officially sworn in to their positions as trustees for the Mountain View Los Altos High School District during a meeting Dec. 15.

After the newcomers took their seats on the dais, the MVLA board conducted its annual reorganization, unanimously electing veteran trustee Phil Faillace to succeed Catherine Vonnegut as board president.

