Six candidates are vying for three seats on the Mountain View Los Altos High School District Board of Trustees in the Nov. 8 election, with only one incumbent in the race. Current trustees Debbie Torok and Fiona Walter opted to retire, leaving at least two seats open for newcomers to fill.

Christine CL

Some great candidates, but I'm particularly glad to see Thida running. She works so hard to help our community and deeply cares about all students. My son is disabled and in special ed and I know that Thida will think about his needs as well as the needs of students of color, English-learners and the super high achieving students as well. She has a lot of experience working on committees and with a wide variety of people to achieve real objectives.

Alex Nunez

Yay! It’s great to have great options for this race. Im particularly glad Thida decided to run for this seat.

We need to have people on board who understand that some students might only really need minor tweaks to be successful. I trust she knows this because I know she has the lived experience herself! I know she’ll do a fantastic job for all of our kids.

