Incoming Mountain View Los Altos High School District freshmen for the 2023-2024 school year will be the first class to take a 10-credit (or two-semester) ethnic studies course as part of their graduation requirements.
To make room for the new course, the MVLA Board of Trustees opted to cut a five-credit sophomore-year global studies class and five credits of electives. Global studies was originally implemented 15 years ago to help boost student performance on a standardized social studies test at the end of 10th grade because there was no sophomore history class at the time. The test was no longer administered after 2013, leading administrators to believe the class was no longer necessary.
The discussion and voting process was a smooth one at the MVLA board meeting Jan. 23, but it came after a more challenging discussion session in a meeting Jan. 9, where trustees had trouble deciding what curriculum to cut to accommodate the new requirement while still allowing student choice and preventing course overload. Trustees briefly considered making the ethnic studies class only one semester, which would still fulfill the state requirement implemented by Assembly Bill 101 but would mean abandoning a promise made to the community following the local movement for a yearlong, comprehensive ethnic studies class. The board ultimately voted unanimously to implement the changes.
Kiyoshi Taylor of the racial justice group Justice Vanguard, who was among those spearheading the charge for the course, thanked the board for maintaining its commitment to ethnic studies.
“I’ve been bugging y’all for over a year on this now, so I’m actually rather pleased to see where we’re at,” Taylor said with a smile. “I’m pleased to see the new board members also being very committed to this, so this is kind of a good day here.”
The journey so far
Ethnic studies has faced some controversy both locally and at the statewide level. Advocates for the course contend that studying race/ethnicity in school will help students build empathy for one another and empower students of color with a curriculum that addresses the history of their ethnic backgrounds. Opponents liken it to critical race theory, an academic concept and framework of legal analysis based on the premise that racism is embedded in legal systems and policies, and worry that such a course would enable teachers to “indoctrinate” students into a particular set of beliefs, or that it could cause further political division.
Locally, the voices in support of the course were much louder and more plentiful than those against it. During a discussion of the yearlong ethnic studies course proposal at a board meeting last October, many local residents, including current and former students, spoke about how they believed implementing ethnic studies would help ameliorate racism on campus.
One significant aspect of AB 101, approved in October 2021, is that while it requires students to take an ethnic studies to earn a high school diploma, it leaves many of the specifics up to school districts. While the state offers an optional curriculum for districts to use, district administrators can choose to develop their own coursework based on broad state guidelines, as well as determine the length of the course and which year it is taken in.
The task force of MVLA educators assigned to develop the course curriculum voiced their sensitivity to both the local activists and those concerned about potential bias in the course.
“These are conversations that students and young people are going to be having regardless, with all the things happening in our society, with the conversations people are having over social media,” said Nathan Bowen, Mountain View High social studies teacher and member of the ethnic studies task force, at a Brown Bag Session in January 2022. “These could be healthy conversations or they could be misinformed conversations. It’s our hope as a task force and as a district that we are going to be providing students with the vocabulary, with the context and with the structural framework to have really meaningful and impactful conversations with each other."
Course specifics
The task force last presented a curriculum to the MVLA board for approval last May. The curriculum framework names six key principles of the course: self-knowledge, empathy, community, inquiry, solidarity and transformation.
The course description says that students will “develop a deeper understanding of their personal identity, their racial and cultural backgrounds, and the diverse cultures of their peers.” It also lists reading, writing, speaking, researching and critical thinking as skills that will be developed through the course.
Major units include the examination of identity, the history of systems of power, immigration, the U.S. justice system and social movements.
The task force drew from the state model curriculum as well as curriculum from school districts in San Mateo and San Francisco. It also involved MVLA educators and community leaders such as Taylor and Kenan Moos of Justice Vanguard.
The board voted to approve the course for small-scale implementation next fall as a one-semester elective for freshmen, and full implementation will be based on feedback from a pilot program enacted last fall, set to be brought to the board for consideration this spring.
