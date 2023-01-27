MVLA District Office” width= (copy) (copy)

 

 Town Crier File Photo

Incoming Mountain View Los Altos High School District freshmen for the 2023-2024 school year will be the first class to take a 10-credit (or two-semester) ethnic studies course as part of their graduation requirements.

To make room for the new course, the MVLA Board of Trustees opted to cut a five-credit sophomore-year global studies class and five credits of electives. Global studies was originally implemented 15 years ago to help boost student performance on a standardized social studies test at the end of 10th grade because there was no sophomore history class at the time. The test was no longer administered after 2013, leading administrators to believe the class was no longer necessary.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.