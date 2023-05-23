Mountain View High School senior Ava Keshavarzi received recognition alongside veteran educators at the 36th annual Champions for Youth fundraising breakfast hosted by the MVLA Challenge Team.
The Challenge Team, led by chairperson Gay Krause, is a consortium of leaders from local schools, law enforcement and the community at large. The event was celebrated over breakfast May 11 at Michaels at Shoreline in Mountain View.
The Challenge Team honored Keshavarzi with the Champion for Youth award for her community activism and her work as a student representative on the Mountain View Los Altos High School District Board of Trustees.
“She brought messages during the meetings about the student experience directly to the boardroom,” said MVLA Superintendent Nellie Meyer in a speech at the event praising Keshavarzi.
Meyer lauded the way Keshavarzi advocated for expanding the criteria for selecting the district’s Student of the Month beyond exceptional grades, as well as contributing to discussions surrounding the ethnic studies curriculum.
“We began to come back (from the pandemic) as a community physically and mentally, and I got to see that firsthand at the board meetings, which always facilitated nuanced and fascinating discussions and an inside look into establishing equity, inclusion and safety into our school district,” Keshavarzi said of her experience as a student trustee.
Other honorees included educators Ellen Wheeler, a member of the League of Women Voters and Strong Start, and Ted Lempert, president of Children Now.
