05_24_23_SCH_challengeteam.jpg

Mountain View High’s Ava Keshavarzi, left, accepts an award recognizing her activism from Mountain View City Council member Ellen Kamei.

 Courtesy of Martha Rubin

Mountain View High School senior Ava Keshavarzi received recognition alongside veteran educators at the 36th annual Champions for Youth fundraising breakfast hosted by the MVLA Challenge Team.

The Challenge Team, led by chairperson Gay Krause, is a consortium of leaders from local schools, law enforcement and the community at large. The event was celebrated over breakfast May 11 at Michaels at Shoreline in Mountain View.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.