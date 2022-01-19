Mountain View High School senior Suhrith Bellamkonda recently published a book of his poetry, “Castles and Plastic Toys.” He is donating all profits to Springer School, earmarked for its poetry collection.
Bellamkonda said he began writing poetry in his later years of elementary school but only started taking it seriously after a creative writing workshop in seventh grade. Throughout high school, he wrote poetry whenever he had time.
“Ultimately, that culminated into this book, where I sort of reflect on my childhood,” the Mountain View resident said. “It’s a collection of poems from middle school and early high school years. It stems from a desire to reflect on childhood and reflect on my life.”
Bellamkonda added that the encapsulation and reflection of his childhood is a major theme in his poetry book.
“(These themes) are the things that are most personal to me,” he said. “If I had written about something else, it wouldn’t have felt original or genuine. Reflecting on challenges has been really helpful for me as I grew up.”
Bellamkonda’s idea to create a collection of all his poems came at the beginning of last year. He self-published it through Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP).
“I just felt like I had to somehow encapsulate or make something of value with all my poems over the past few years,” he said. “Toward the end of (last) summer, I was able to finally prepare my manuscript, which I then uploaded into the Amazon KDP platform. From there, it was pretty easy to do some logistical things on KDP, and about a month later I got my book.”
Bellamkonda donated his profits to Springer, which he attended, because he believes poetry doesn’t receive enough attention in the younger grades.
“I think poetry in elementary school is really lightly touched upon,” he said. “You never really go into great depth, but you don’t really have the resources to explore it further. I felt that contributing to the poetry curriculum or the amount of poetry books in the elementary school libraries was a good way to just expose more people to poetry.”
Bellamkonda hopes “Castles and Plastic Toys” can offer the reader a sense of peace and contentment, as well as reflection.
“Just a sense of contentment with life and being at peace with yourself and your own personal history,” he said. “And that reflecting on your childhood is a great way to see where you’ve come from, and you should use that for your own growth in the future.”
The paperback version of “Castles and Plastic Toys” is available for $8.49 on Amazon. To purchase it, visit tinyurl.com/2p9f4te3.