Mountain View High School students will have four new options for career technical education courses to choose from next year, further expanding the district’s existing CTE program offerings.

The Mountain View Los Altos High School District Board of Trustees approved the proposed courses in three new subject areas at its meeting Nov. 17. The new courses are Business Management, Work Exploratory and Health Careers, with an added capstone class for the existing Architectural Design I course.

