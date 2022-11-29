Mountain View High School students will have four new options for career technical education courses to choose from next year, further expanding the district’s existing CTE program offerings.
The Mountain View Los Altos High School District Board of Trustees approved the proposed courses in three new subject areas at its meeting Nov. 17. The new courses are Business Management, Work Exploratory and Health Careers, with an added capstone class for the existing Architectural Design I course.
“I think these courses will fill a need – and I hope we get the right people to teach them and that they will be very successful,” trustee Phil Faillace said.
Work Exploratory is a unique course offering that aims to help students gain professional experience in their desired field and offers them the opportunity to earn credit for working a job outside of school to support themselves and their families. The desire for such a course proved to be popular with students in a school-conducted survey.
Health Careers also was developed due to high student interest, with up to 60% of Mountain View High students expressing an interest in pursuing a career in a health-care field, according to the survey. It will act as a “concentrator” course for the CTE Patient Skills pathway.
Business Management will serve to “develop academic and analytical skills that will enable students to succeed in college” and will be the connector course to Business Management II for a complete CTE pathway.
The courses are set to begin in fall 2023.
Career pathways
The introduction of the courses supports MVLA administrators’ long-term goal of offering a more comprehensive education that benefits students academically while also providing them with relevant career skills whether they pursue college or not. Earlier this year, the district hired Amber Woodward as the CTE coordinator, a new position funded by the MVLA High School Foundation to further develop the career-oriented pathways.
CTE also has expanded at Alta Vista High and the MVLA Adult School in recent years, with new offerings including the Eye Care Technician certificate program, in which students simultaneously earn credit toward their high school diploma and prepare for a career as an optometric assistant. Students who complete the course are eligible for a paid “externship” and receive job placement assistance.
The first cohort of five Alta Vista students in the Eye Care Technician program finished the coursework last spring – two were hired by a doctor from the Santa Clara Optometric Society upon graduation, and the others chose to attend community college. This year, 10 Alta Vista students will receive scholarships to participate in the program.
MVLA Superintendent Nellie Meyer told the Town Crier in August that the impetus to expand CTE programs came directly from student feedback.
“In the last year, I’ve been going to different classrooms to talk to students about what they would like to see, and many of them mentioned that they would like to see more of the career technical education, courses and pathways that lead to university or career,” she said. “I remember (Alta Vista students) telling me that they saw it happening at the larger high schools, but they don’t have it here. It was a result of really listening to their desire to have something relevant and engaging.”
