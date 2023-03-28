Mountain View High School is partnering with the Stanford Blood Center to host a community blood drive 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in the school’s auxiliary gym, 3535 Truman Ave.
Eligible students, teachers, staff, parents and other local residents are urged to donate.
The drive aims to help save lives by donating blood to patients in need, according to the Stanford Blood Center. It is estimated that every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion. Blood donations may be put to use as soon as four days after donation.
To sign up to donate blood, for a list of eligibility
requirements and for more information, email Addy Kopp at 100028648@mvla.net or visit linktr.ee/
