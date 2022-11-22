Transitioning into college can cause stress and mental health problems for new students. Studies show that over the past eight years, depression and anxiety rates have risen among college students, while suicide is the second-leading cause of death.
That prompted Los Altos Hills native Katie Gorton, a senior at Cornell University, to begin her journey in mental health advocacy.
Gorton said her experience entering college was overwhelming and anxiety-inducing because it introduced her to an environment different from her California hometown. The Mountain View High School graduate wanted to be transparent about the transition to college, something she thought the media wasn’t portraying accurately.
“During COVID, many of my classmates were passing away,” Gorton said. “(At the time), I wish I had more resources around the different clubs and initiatives that were going on and other students who were doing advocacy work around their mental health. So, I created a mental health guide with local resources and clubs on campuses or different help services in the community.”
Reducing the stigma of asking for help
Created her sophomore year at Cornell, Gorton said she wrote the guide to reduce the stigma behind mental health struggles and asked professors around her campus to include her work in their syllabi.
“A lot of people were supportive of the guide,” she said. “With COVID, people were more understanding and more open to talking about mental health and seeing it as a priority.”
But, Gorton noted, “there were also people who were, like, ‘Talking more about mental health will make more people have mental health problems.’ I was insecure, because I thought, ‘Who am I to talk about this or spread this information?’ But if I’m not doing it, who else will?”
Gorton is now working with Cornell’s administration on a yearlong campaign about the dimensions of wellness that includes resources for students and how they can implement healthy ways of living, establishing clubs on campus to promote such practices and encouraging students to share their mental health
Gorton is also an ambassador for the JED Foundation, started by parents who lost their son to suicide during his time at college, and the Rare Impact Fund, which actress/singer Selena Gomez created to emphasize mental health resources and discussions globally.
As a student ambassador for JED, Gorton uses the nonprofit’s resources to raise visibility and promote education around mental health on the Cornell campus. As an ambassador for the Rare Impact Fund, Gorton said she centers her platform on body positivity and her work with body-positive nonprofits.
After college, Gorton said she wants to work in the mental health and technology field to provide equitable access to mental health resources and therapy. Making a change through legislation can take longer than preferred, so Gorton said she is excited to use the business sector to create a quicker impact.
“I feel like mental health can allow us to connect by being vulnerable with each other and help people know that they're not alone in what they're going through,” the communications student said. “There’s a lot of opportunity to authentically be yourself with others and feel more connected to your
