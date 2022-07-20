Chloey Fang wanted one thing for her 11th birthday – to provide food to people in need.
“When people can’t eat, they could die,” the Mountain View resident said. “I want to save people’s lives.”
That inspired Chloey to hold a food drive in late May at a park near her home. It marked the second time the rising sixth-grader at Bullis Charter School has collected food for San Jose-based hunger relief organization Loaves and Fishes, which serves Santa Clara and San Mateo counties.
She held her first drive last year as part of a school project. This time, Chloey organized the drive outside of school, setting up a stand for collections at Schaefer Park to celebrate her birthday.
“This year, my mom asked me if I wanted to have a birthday party,” Chloey said. “I told her that I would rather reopen my food stand again instead.”
With help from her mom and 9-year-old brother James, Chloey made flyers advertising the food drive and posted a message on Nextdoor. She called Loaves and Fishes, which sent a van to the stand to transport the donations.
Before Chloey set up her food stand at the park, she emailed Mountain View Mayor Lucas Ramirez for permission. The request caught his attention; he not only donated food and mentioned her drive on Facebook, but also stopped by.
“When I visited, I was very impressed with how well Chloey raised awareness of the food drive, and I was deeply moved by the generosity and compassion of everyone who donated,” Ramirez said. “I’m proud of Chloey for the great work (she and her brother) are doing to support our community.”
Chloey appreciates the support she received from local residents.
“I’m so grateful for my community,” she said. “I’m grateful for everyone who donated food and supported my drive.”
James added that Chloey showed him that he could make a difference in people’s lives at a young age.
“Last year, Chloey did really well and helped raise a lot of food,” the rising fourth-grader said. “She inspired me to help her do even better this year.”
Chloey collected a van full of food for Loaves and Fishes, and she aspires to top that the next time by increasing the visibility of her campaign.
“Next time, we could reach out to more people,” she said. “I hope that eventually we can expand beyond (Mountain View).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments