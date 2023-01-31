Mentor Tutor Connection executive director Carol Olson has resigned as head of the nonprofit organization, with her departure set for mid-May.
MTC board chairperson Paul Schutz announced Olson’s resignation last week and reported that the board has established a search committee of board and staff members that will oversee the recruitment and selection of a new executive director by May.
According to Schutz, Olson and the entire MTC team have set the organization up well, and he is optimistic about the organization’s future.
“Now, with an active governance board and a tremendous professional staff, with strong financials and a new fund to sustain the organization, and with a new three-year strategic plan as a road map, MTC is positioned well to move forward under new leadership,” he said.
During Olson’s tenure, MTC, a longtime Town Crier Holiday Fund recipient, reached a significant milestone when it commemorated 25 years providing mentors and tutors for students in Mountain View and Los Altos schools. MTC adapted to the many changes required to serve students during the pandemic, including by creating and implementing a remote tutoring program.
“When I joined MTC, I was excited to be part of an organization I had admired for over 20 years – one that had made a positive impact on the lives of young people in my own community,” Olson said.
Olson credited the mentors, tutors, staff and board for advancing MTC’s mission and helping local students reach their potential.
“Carol has managed to shepherd MTC through a transitional period of growth,” Schutz said. “Her professional approach to organizational leadership at MTC has been exemplary. She will be missed by the board and staff alike.”
According to MTC officials, the board seeks a “collaborative and self-directed leader who will continue to deepen MTC’s impact.” The deadline to apply for the position is Feb. 23.
