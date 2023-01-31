Mentor Tutor Connection executive director Carol Olson has resigned as head of the nonprofit organization, with her departure set for mid-May.

MTC board chairperson Paul Schutz announced Olson’s resignation last week and reported that the board has established a search committee of board and staff members that will oversee the recruitment and selection of a new executive director by May.

