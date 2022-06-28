The Mountain View Whisman School District, in partnership with Santa Clara County and Second Harvest Food Bank, is providing free meals to children in need while school is out of session at three sites in Mountain View throughout the summer.
One site also provides free meals to adults in need of a nutritious meal.
“Food insecurity doesn’t go away just because it’s summer vacation,” County Supervisor Joe Simitian said. “Mountain View Whisman not only feeds students during the school year, they’re currently bringing meals to all kids in the community, and even some older folks, who have challenges accessing food.”
Summer hunger is a nationwide problem that affects up to 22 million children annually. Lack of access to food can cause serious health concerns, including developmental delays, chronic illness and poor mental health, according to Feeding America, an organization that provides equitable access to food across the country.
Locations and hours of the food trucks follow.
Rengstorff Park, 201 S. Rengstorff Ave.
Open 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays through July 29 (except July 4). Meals are available to both children and adults.
Castro Elementary School, 500 Toft St.
Open 7:30-8:30 a.m. (breakfast) and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (lunch) weekdays through July 29 (except July 4). Meals are available to children.
Mistral Elementary School, 505 Escuela Ave.
Open 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays July 11-29. Meals are available to children.
